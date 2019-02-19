ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Australian Dairy Farmers responds to Labor's milk floor price proposal

Wednesday February 20 2019

Australian Dairy Farmers responds to Labor's milk floor price proposal

AUSTRALIAN Dairy Farmers (ADF) welcomes the recognition from the federal Opposition that something has to change to secure the sustainability of the Australian dairy industry, and we look forward to working with policy makers to make that happen.

There is no question that the dairy industry is in difficult times, with sustained high input costs and flat farmgate returns leading to increasing numbers of farmers exiting the industry.

The current proposal to set a floor price for milk would likely have considerable implications for Australia's domestic and export markets.

We will urgently seek a meeting with the Labor Party to gain further details about the proposal.

This is a national industry and we expect a range of views from different regions around Australia. We will sit down with members to determine a clear position soon.

