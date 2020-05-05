ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Australian dairy industry committed to ensuring milk flows

Media Release

Tuesday April 7 2020

Australian dairy industry committed to ensuring milk flows

The Australian dairy industry today reinforced its intention to maintain milk flow during COVID-19 concerns, putting practices in place to ensure this happens.

The Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) is aware of footage of dairy farmers in the EU, UK and US having to dump milk due to oversupply caused by the shutdown of restaurants and other bulk buyers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

ADIC Chair and Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) President Terry Richardson assured dairy farmers there is little risk of milk needing to be dumped in Australia.

"These are turbulent times and we feel for our colleagues in the northern hemisphere because Spring marks the start of peak milk production period and food service outlets haveshut down, but it's a different situation in Australia," Mr Richardson said.

"The dairy processing sector has a strong track record of ensuring the reliable collection of raw milk over many years and through various crises.

"During COVID-19 the industry continues to work collaboratively to ensure continuous, safe and efficient milk collection from the farm gate, right through the supply chain, with no interruptions."

The dairy industry has formed a National Response Group (NRG) to ensure a united response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining supply chains and product quality, and protecting the health and safety of farmers and workers.

Comprised of representatives from ADF, Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) and Dairy Australia, the NRG has worked to ensure dairy and all supply components are classified as an "essential service", and have implemented measures to keep supply chains operating.

ADIC Deputy Chair and ADPF President Grant Crothers said processors and haulage companies continue to work together to ensure milk pick-ups will occur safely under any circumstances.

"Dairy farmers' milk will continue to be collected, and we see no reason whatsoever for milk to be dumped," Mr Crothers said.

