ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Australian dairy industry committed to ensuring milk flows

Media Release
Tuesday April 7 2020
Australian dairy industry committed to ensuring milk flows
For Immediate Release
The Australian dairy industry today reinforced its intention to maintain milk flow during COVID-19 concerns, putting practices in place to ensure this happens.
The Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) is aware of footage of dairy farmers in the EU, UK and US having to dump milk due to oversupply caused by the shutdown of restaurants and other bulk buyers to stop the spread of COVID-19.
ADIC Chair and Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) President Terry Richardson assured dairy farmers there is little risk of milk needing to be dumped in Australia.
"These are turbulent times and we feel for our colleagues in the northern hemisphere because Spring marks the start of peak milk production period and food service outlets haveshut down, but it's a different situation in Australia," Mr Richardson said.
"The dairy processing sector has a strong track record of ensuring the reliable collection of raw milk over many years and through various crises.
"During COVID-19 the industry continues to work collaboratively to ensure continuous, safe and efficient milk collection from the farm gate, right through the supply chain, with no interruptions."
The dairy industry has formed a National Response Group (NRG) to ensure a united response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining supply chains and product quality, and protecting the health and safety of farmers and workers.
Comprised of representatives from ADF, Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) and Dairy Australia, the NRG has worked to ensure dairy and all supply components are classified as an "essential service", and have implemented measures to keep supply chains operating.
ADIC Deputy Chair and ADPF President Grant Crothers said processors and haulage companies continue to work together to ensure milk pick-ups will occur safely under any circumstances.
"Dairy farmers' milk will continue to be collected, and we see no reason whatsoever for milk to be dumped," Mr Crothers said.
Level 2, Swann House, 22 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 AUSTRALIA
Telephone: +61 3 8621 4250 Facsimile: +61 3 8621 4280
"Should any dairy processor not be able to pick up milk, they'd simply need to pick up the phone and call another processor or the ADPF, it's as simple as that.
"As long as farmers continue to produce safe, fresh and nutritious milk, Australia's processors will ensure supply across retail, and replenish all products.
"The message for Australia is clear. The dairy industry is essential and open for business."
-ends-
For further information, contact:
Australian Dairy Farmers
Email: media@australiandairyfarmers.com.au
Twitter: @AusDairyFarmers
The Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) is the dairy industry's peak policy body. It co-ordinates industry's policy and represents all sectors of the industry on national and international issues through its two constituent bodies, Australian Dairy Farmers Ltd (ADF) and the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF). It aims to foster, promote and protect the interests of the Australian dairy industry by driving a whole of industry approach to dairy policy and the development of the dairy industry.
Disclaimer
ADF - Australian Dairy Farmers Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 02:58:01 UTC