Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Dairy industry solutions require one voice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:56am EST

Thursday February 21 2019

Dairy industry solutions require one voice

For Immediate Release

PEAK dairy farmer group Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has renewed calls for industry unity in finding reasonable solutions to address declining farm gate returns.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Joel Fitzgibbon yesterday announced that Labor would investigate the efficacy of a minimum farm gate milk price if Labor wins the next election.

ADF chief executive David Inall said the organisation this morning held an urgent meeting with Mr Fitzgibbon and Shadow Minister for Rural and Regional Australia Lisa Chesters around the proposal.

"We are committed to working constructively through this proposal because farmers are telling us that something must change to secure the future of the Australian dairy industry," he said.

"We appreciate the recognition from the federal Opposition and other stakeholders, but there are no immediate or simple solutions to address all problems afflicting farmers."

"It is vital now that we work with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and our members in a dedicated effort to represent dairy farmers in what are unprecedented, difficult times."

The latest Dairy Australia Situation and Outlook report, out yesterday, attributed a trend of declining farm profitability to soaring productions costs combined with relatively steady milk prices.

Mr Inall said the immediate challenge was to urge supermarkets to raise the price of their discount milk lines on the back of Woolworths move to raise its $1 per litre milk brand to $1.10, with the full 10 cent increase to go directly to farmers.

"Coles has just raised the price of bread due to high grain prices so there is no reason why they shouldn't also acknowledge the hard work and tight margins of their dairy suppliers," he said.

"Retailers cannot continue selling cheap milk while simultaneously raising the price of other products to help drought-stricken farmers."

Coles has refused to follow Woolworths with a similar initiative, instead proposing an industry-wide levy on milk.

Aldi has so far rejected calls to raise the price of its discount milk line, which retails for 99 cents.

"The dairy industry has suffered from the debilitating effects of dollar milk for eight years, since

Australia Day 2011, and the retailers have an opportunity to come to the table and help us implement change," Mr Inall said.

-ends-

For further information, contact:

Ashley Mackinnon

Media & Communications Manager, Australian Dairy Farmers Tel: 0407 766 153

Email: media@australiandairyfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

ADF - Australian Dairy Farmers Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20aEXCLUSIVE : SpaceX, Boeing design risks threaten new delays for U.S. space program
RE
01:19aJohnson & Johnson receives federal subpoenas related to baby powder litigation
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:56aADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Dairy industry solutions require one voice
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:01aBOJ may ease further, say small but growing number of economists - Reuters Poll
RE
02/20Most gain on Fed outlook, Sino-U.S. trade hopes
RE
02/20EMAAR PROPERTIES : Dubai's Emaar denies claims of cryptocurrency payment option
AQ
02/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.