Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Permanent residency for skilled migrants to help fix dairy labour shortage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Wednesday April 3 2019

Permanent residency for skilled migrants to help fix dairy labour shortage

For Immediate Release

THE federal government has opened a gateway for skilled migrants working on dairy farms to move permanently to Australia in a bid to help solve the industry's labour shortage crisis.

Under changes to the Dairy Industry Labour Agreement (DILA), skilled overseas workers on Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visas and the defunct 457-visa can apply for permanent residency.

To be eligible, workers employed under a DILA must be on either visa for at least three years and be nominated for an Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa by the same employer.

Peak dairy farmer group Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) praised the outcome, after the organisation last year wrote to Immigration Minister David Coleman urging him to help the industry secure a permanent skilled workforce.

"This is a terrific outcome and we appreciate the Minister's efforts in listening to the industry and working constructively with us in addressing the shortage of skilled labour that is hurting dairy businesses," ADF President Terry Richardson said.

"The pathway to permanent residency is vital to ensuring Australian dairy farmers can attract skilled overseas workers who will avoid Australia if they can obtain permanent residency in other countries."

The change will bring the dairy industry's labour agreement into alignment with the meat and pork industries.

"Dairy farmers need reliable access to skilled overseas workers and it's pleasing to see the government amend our industry labour agreement to reflect the modern reality of the dairy industry," Mr Richardson said.

-ends-

For further information, contact:

Ashley Mackinnon

Media & Communications Manager, Australian Dairy Farmers

Tel: 0447 161 919

Email: media@australiandairyfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

ADF - Australian Dairy Farmers Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Permanent residency for skilled migrants to help fix dairy labour shortage
PU
12:22aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Infrastructure investments key to unlocking Australia's mineral resources
PU
12:18aMost Southeast Asia stocks fall; Singapore rises nearly 1 percent
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Sculpture Rises From Bushfire Devastation
PU
12:13aThai central bank assures any policy tightening will be gradual - minutes
RE
12:06aAsian shares scale seven-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply
RE
04/02LNG will be big part of China-U.S. trade once tensions resolved - CNOOC
RE
04/02TRICARE : Covers Banked Donor Milk for Sick Infants
PU
04/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2Asian shares scale seven-month highs; oil nears $70 on tight supply
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
5KAKAKU.COM INC : MONTHLY DATE: Number of online reservations on Tabelog
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About