ADHD the Focus of International Conference Hosted by CHADD, ADDA and ACO

2019 Conference to be Held in November in Philadelphia

More than 1,000 members of the global ADHD community will convene in Philadelphia from November 7 through 9 for the 2019 Annual International Conference on ADHD. This premier gathering, hosted by three leading nonprofit organizations serving the ADHD community ─ CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association), and ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization) ─ delivers three days of ADHD-focused science, education, events, and activities for a broad range of audiences. Attendees include adults with ADHD, parents of children with ADHD, advocates, educators, coaches, and medical professionals who diagnose and treat patients with ADHD.

This year’s conference, themed “Better Together,” will feature interactive sessions and presentations by more than 100 renowned ADHD experts ─ clinicians, researchers, and coaches. Topics include Best Practices for Managing Adult ADHD, Unlocking Major Barriers for Success for Students with ADHD, Supporting Healthy Lifestyles with ADHD, Strategies for the Transition to College for Students with ADHD, Advocating for Children with ADHD in the School System, the Underdiagnosis of Girls and Women with ADHD, and many more. The complete agenda is available at https://www.theadhdconference.org/agenda.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. ADHD affects 17 million children and adults of every age, gender, IQ, religion, and socioeconomic background across the United States. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence, endorsed by the most prestigious medical organizations in the world, there is still a great deal of inaccurate information circulating, leading to confusion and doubt among uninformed or misinformed audiences.

Without proper identification, diagnosis and treatment, ADHD can have potentially devastating consequences, including school failure, job failure, family stress and disruption, depression, relationship problems, substance abuse, delinquency, accidental injuries, and reduced life expectancy. ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent/patient training, educational support, and medication. Raising awareness about ADHD, and sharing evidence-based information and best practices, is paramount.

The 2019 Annual International Conference on ADHD will be held at the Philadelphia Marriot Downtown November 7 through 9. For more information, visit the 2019 Annual International Conference on ADHD website.

CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is dedicated to improving the lives of the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, as well as their families, educators, and healthcare professionals, through support, training, education, and advocacy. Visit chadd.org or call 301.306.7070 to learn more.

ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association) provides information, resources, and networking opportunities to help adults with ADHD lead better lives. The organization brings together science and the human experience for adults with ADHD and professionals who serve them. Visit add.org or call 800.939.1019 to learn more.

ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization) is the worldwide professional membership organization for ADHD coaches, and is committed to being the outstanding resource for this profession. Visit adhdcoaches.org or call 888.638.3999 to learn more.

