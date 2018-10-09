ADISA : Honors Winners of its ACE, Distinguished Service and President's Awards at 2018 Annual Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the 2018 winners of the organization's A Champion of Excellence (ACE), Distinguished Service and President's awards. The awards were presented during the welcoming ceremony on Oct. 8 at the organization's 2018 Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

The ACE Award, the highest honor bestowed on a member by ADISA, was posthumously presented to John Williams, co-founder and former chief executive officer of Preferred Apartment Communities. This award is presented to an individual or organization that has reached a pinnacle in their career and has brought credit to themselves and ADISA through distinguished accomplishments.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and companies who have provided exceptional service to ADISA, the alternative investments industry and the overall community. This year, the Distinguished Service Award was presented to two individuals, Dave Laga, chief financial officer and director of due diligence of DFPG Investments, and Brian Buehler, partner with Triton Pacific Investment Corporation.

The President's Award, which is given to an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in their chosen field, by service in local, state or national affairs, or in support of the advancement and continued excellence of ADISA, was presented to John Grady, partner with DLA Piper.

"ADISA is proud to honor Dave Laga, Brian Buehler, John Grady, and especially John Williams, a dearly missed individual who impacted the lives of several in the real estate trade and was a great friend to ADISA and the entire industry," said ADISA Executive Director and CEO John Harrison. "Each of these recipients have adhered to the highest ethical standards and quality performance in the industry and have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and service."

ADISA's 2018 Annual Conference & Trade Show, the nation's largest event for members of the alternative and direct investment space, has brought together approximately 1,000 of the industry's leading professionals for education, networking and the exchange of ideas. This year's conference agenda covers opportunity zones, private placements, Section 1031 exchanges, real estate investment trusts and more to provide a comprehensive educational program of alternative, direct investments.

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in nontraded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 4,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

949.427.1389

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adisa-honors-winners-of-its-ace-distinguished-service-and-presidents-awards-at-2018-annual-conference-in-las-vegas-300727933.html

SOURCE ADISA