ADL BIONATUR : ENTERS INTO AN INITIAL EUR 13 MILLION STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH JAPANESE PHARMA COMPANY

DGAP-News: ADL Bionatur Solutions / Key word(s): Alliance

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS ENTERS INTO AN INITIAL EUR 13 MILLION STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH JAPANESE PHARMA COMPANY



07.08.2019 / 09:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS ENTERS INTO AN INITIAL EUR 13 MILLION STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH JAPANESE PHARMA COMPANY

- Alliance reaffirms ADL as global supply partner of sterile active pharmaceutical ingredients

- Revenues of initial EUR 13 Million over the next 5 years

- ADL extends its client base in Asia-Pacific

- Strong guidance for financial year 2019 confirmed

León, Spain, 07 August 2019 - ADL Bionatur Solutions (MAB: ADL), a company specialized in research and development of health, cosmetic and beauty products, services and industrial fermentation production, announced today the signing of a strategic alliance with a new customer in Japan for active sterile pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) production. The revenues of the contract with the undisclosed Manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals and veterinary drugs amounts to an initial amount of EUR 13 million over the next 5 years.

"We are delighted to win a leading Japanese pharma company as a new customer for our API production. This 5-year partnership underlines our claim and commitment to high-quality APIs production in sterile conditions. ADL is broadening its customer base in Asia-Pacific ensuring access to the fast-growing market of this region," said Pilar de la Huerta, CEO of ADL Bionatur Solutions. "The previously announced contract extensions and this new alliance keep us right on track for our strong financial guidance to achieve an overall positive EBITDA full year results as well as revenues between EUR 50 - 55 million."

ADL holds foreign manufacturer accreditations (FMA) from the PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan) and MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea), within others, and is an established partner for APIs production under sterile condition worldwide.

About ADL Bionatur Solutions

ADL Bionatur Solutions (MAB: ADL) is a company specialized in biopharma manufacturing plus research and development targeting the human microbiome and the animal health sector. The Company, that owns the largest fermentation production plant in Southern Europe, carries out high value-added product development, scale-up and production for third parties. International healthcare companies as well as first-in-class academic and industrial laboratories mainly from Europe and the US are part of ADL's customer base. The biopharma manufacturing business is complemented by a research and development division, which creates a proprietary product pipeline in animal and human health. ADL is listed on the MAB, Spain's Alternative Stock Market (ISIN ES0184980003) and its major shareholder is the investment fund Black Toro Capital holding 73%. More information is available at www.adlbionatur.com.

For more Information please contact:

ADL Bionatur Solutions

Blanca San Román

IRO and Communications

Email: ir@adlbionatur.com

International Media & Investor Relations

MC Services

Raimund Gabriel

Tel.: +49 89 21022880

Email: ADLbionatursolutions@mc-services.eu