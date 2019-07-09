ADL Bionatur : Increases 2019 Production for a Global Nutrition Company for Additional Revenues of over EUR 2.5 Million

DGAP-News: ADL Bionatur Solutions / Key word(s): Contract

ADL Bionatur Solutions Increases 2019 Production for a Global Nutrition Company for Additional Revenues of over EUR 2.5 Million



09.07.2019

- Increase of the production by 75% in the last quarter of 2019

- Long-standing fermentation production agreements prove reliability and expertise of ADL

León, Spain, 09 July 2019 - ADL Bionatur Solutions (MAB: ADL), a company specialized in research and development of health, cosmetic and beauty products, services and industrial fermentation production, announced today the expansion of the production agreement with a long-standing client, a global science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living.

ADL has produced a specific food supplement for several years as a long-standing partner supplying the client's growing demand in fermentation capacity and expertise. The extension of the production represents an increase of 75% compared to the initial amount agreed for this year. The revenue volume of this expansion amounts to more than EUR 2.5 million.

"We highly value our client as a renowned business partner and our long-standing agreement for the production of the food additive proves ADL's reliability and consistency as fermentation production partner. We are consolidating our growth path and much of it is possible thanks to the recognition of our clients with the establishment and extension of their strong and lasting contracts. We are happy to increase the production volume to match the growing demand of our partner and are looking forward to our continued cooperation throughout the next years," said Pilar de la Huerta, CEO of ADL Bionatur Solutions.

This contract is within the company's CMO Division (third party fermentation), an activity that accounted for 68% of ADL Bionatur's 2018 revenues. The company closed the year with a total production of 1,140 tons compared to 70 tons in the first quarter, showing a significant increase in both quantity and turnover throughout each quarter of 2018.

About ADL Bionatur Solutions

ADL Bionatur Solutions (MAB: ADL) is a company specialized in biopharma manufacturing plus research and development targeting the human microbiome and the animal health sector. The Company, that owns the largest fermentation production plant in Southern Europe, carries out high value-added product development, scale-up and production for third parties. International healthcare companies as well as first-in-class academic and industrial laboratories mainly from Europe and the US are part of ADL's customer base. The biopharma manufacturing business is complemented by a research and development division, which creates a proprietary product pipeline in animal and human health. ADL is listed on the MAB, Spain's Alternative Stock Market (ISIN ES0184980003) and its major shareholder is the investment fund Black Toro Capital holding 73%. More information is available at www.adlbionatur.com.

