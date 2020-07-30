ADM projects strong, export-led profit in last half of 2020

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader
Archer Daniels Midland Co expects a groundswell of
export demand in the second half of 2020, led by robust
purchases by China, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels food
security concerns around the world, the company said Thursday.
Ample U.S. supplies of crops like soybeans, corn and wheat
could help propel ADM to a record fourth-quarter profit, Chief
Executive Juan Luciano said during a quarterly call with
analysts.
After record export volumes from South American facilities
helped ADM deliver a stronger-than-expected second-quarter
profit, Brazilian soy stocks are nearly depleted, Luciano said.
The United States will be the prime supplier to the world, he
added.
"The U.S. export market is setting up ... for very good
times on very solid global demand and competitive prices,"
Luciano said.
"Potentially, we could have record profits in Q4 when you
look at the volumes, plus the attractive prices, because we're
going to have a big harvest in the U.S."
Global agribusinesses like ADM and rival Bunge Ltd
are among the companies that have fared better than expected
during the pandemic despite food supply chain disruptions and
volatile markets.
Bunge raised its full-year outlook after reporting a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday following
record Brazilian crop exports.
Both companies have reported minimal disruptions to
operations due to COVID-19.
China has recently been actively buying U.S. soybeans and
corn, including its largest ever single-day corn purchase
reported on Thursday.
However, China will need significant buying for the
remainder of the year to reach the $36.5 billion in purchases
promised in its Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.
Luciano said China needs about 25-26 million tonnes of
soybeans for the remainder of 2020, about half of which is
already booked. The rest will be U.S. beans shipped in the
fourth quarter, he said.
