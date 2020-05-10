Log in
ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil : Bringing the essentials closer to home. ADNOC Distribution opens four ‘On the go' neighborhood stations

05/10/2020 | 06:09am EDT

ADNOCDistribution,the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, has today announced the opening of four new 'ADNOC On the go' neighborhood service stations in Abu Dhabi, bringing fuel and retail to closer to its customers in communities where traditional stations would be impractical.

Following the launch of the inaugural 'ADNOC On the go' station at Al Bateen, ADNOC Distribution has opened in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) 3, Mouzaz, Khalifa City and Al Khubaisi in Al Ain.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: 'It is more important than ever that our customer have access to fuel and everyday necessities in the most convenient and safest way.

'We have continued to implement initiatives that help our customers to stay safe when making their essential journeys, and we recognize that fuel is one such necessity. Our 'ADNOC On the go' neighborhood stations offer customers the opportunity to refuel and pick up essentials without leaving their car.'

Designed to bring ADNOC Distribution closer to its customers and the communities it serves, the 'ADNOC On the go' neighborhood stations were unveiled at ADIPEC in November 2019. Conceptualized by an in-house team of designers, they can be constructed in just four months and are smart technology enabled. The next-generation stations allow customers to shop at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores from the comfort of their own vehicles by ordering on a tablet and then collecting their items from the drive-thru.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 10:08:03 UTC
