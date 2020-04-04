ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil : Continues to Drive Sustainable Economic Value and Growth fo...

Log in
04/04/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Abu Dhabi, UAE - April 04, 2020: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is positioned to drive value for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will continue to invest responsibly to deliver on its 2030 smart growth strategy during this complex and challenging period.

Following the UAE leadership's wise guidance, ADNOC will remain focused on its core pillars of efficiency, profitability, performance and people, reinforce its In-Country Value (ICV) program to stimulate economic growth, generate more commercial opportunities for the private sector, and create skilled jobs for UAE nationals.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO said:
'As we navigate this challenging period, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people, as well as the integrity of our assets. Today, as the result of our transformation over the past four years, ADNOC is far stronger, more resilient and better positioned to respond to current market dynamics,including reduced demand and low oil prices. Our strong balance sheet and our globally competitive cost per barrel, which we are constantly optimizing, ensures we can continue to enable sustainable development for the national economy.

'Building on this solid foundation, we will continue to invest responsibly and smartly through the downturn with a firm focus on people, performance, profitability, and efficiency, which have always been part of our DNA. In parallel, we will double down on in-country value creation, as well as identify win-win solutions with partners, contractors and suppliers.

ADNOC's ICV program is integral to its commitment to driving progress and development in the UAE. To date, the program has driven more than AED 44 billion ($12 billion) back into the UAE economy and created over 1,500 private-sector jobs for UAE nationals since it was launched in 2018.

ADNOC will continue to deliver on its 2030 smart growth strategy, including its value maximization intiatives, as it drives profitability and sustainable returns for the UAE. ADNOC's strategic objective is to be among the lowest-cost producers and lowest-carbon emitters as part of its 2030 strategy.

ADNOC remains committed to its targets in production capacity growth in order to ensure a stable and reliable supply of energy products to its global customers.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification.

For further information: media@adnoc.ae

Disclaimer

ADNOC - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 10:10:03 UTC
