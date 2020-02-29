Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil : Hosts Youth Circle at its Umm Lulu Offshore Platform as it ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 02:13pm EST

Abu Dhabi, UAE - February 29, 2020: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) recently hosted a 'Youth Circle' at its Umm Lulu offshore platform - one of the world's largest offshore platforms - as it focuses on the future and continues to invest in the development of Emirati youths to build long-term resilience and ensure ADNOC remains an integral part of the UAE's economy.

Held under the theme 'The Role of UAE Youths in Driving Sustainable Business,' the Youth Circle examined ways UAE youths can develop their leadership skills to strengthen their contribution to the delivery of ADNOC's 2030 strategy. It also reviewed opportunities for youth professional development and ways to encourage Emirati youths to work in remote sites to give them practical experience as they develop their leadership skills.

The event, the first in ADNOC's series of Youth Circles for this year, was organized by ADNOC's Youth Council and hosted by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, with H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authority, attending.

Addressing the Youth Circle, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: 'ADNOC is proud to play a leading role in developing and empowering the next generation of highly skilled and talented Emirati youths who will be the driving force of ADNOC and the UAE's future success. We are pleased that many of our youths are managing key projects across our offices and sites, and actively contributing to our strong operational and financial performance.

'In today's complex and fast-evolving energy landscape, the youth will play an even more crucial role in ensuring we thrive and remain a key contributor to the UAE's economy.'

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber called on the youth to take advantage of ADNOC's bespoke leadership and professional development programs to unlock their full potential. He highlighted that in line with the wise guidance of the UAE's leadership, ADNOC is providing opportunities for Emirati talent across its value chain and focusing on leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence to equip the youth with the skills required to have flourishing careers.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber underscored ADNOC's unwavering support to promoting diversity and women's empowerment, in line with the leadership's vision to enable everyone to fully contribute to the continued progress of the nation. He noted women today occupy 15 percent of senior leadership positions at ADNOC.

Concluding, H.E Dr. Al Jaber stressed the need for the youth to gain practical experience in the oil and gas sector to enrich their knowledge and build successful careers. He stressed the importance of maintaining the highest health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards and reinforced ADNOC's focus on people, performance, profitability, efficiency, sustainability, and the future.

H.E. Al Mazrui said: 'Hosting the Youth Circle offshore today, echoes ADNOC's commitment to providing its youth with the optimal conditions to grow, learn and thrive. Youth are the growing majority of ADNOC's employees and we are proud to witness their leading role in shaping the oil and gas industry of our nation today.'

H.E. Al Mazrui concluded by expressing her pride in the unsung heroes and youth who work across various disciplines and positions, asserting that they are more than capable of leading the UAE's energy industry and supporting the country's economy, in line with the highest international standards.

H.E. Al Nazari said: 'Today, we are pleased to be among the creative young cadres in the oil and gas sector. Harvesting these fields will not bear fruit without their hard work and perseverance. Our leadership taught us that investing in people is the most valuable resource in investing in a successful future.' He added the Federal Youth Authority is proud to work with ADNOC, which has empowered youth in various energy fields.

Held in partnership with the Emirates Youth Council and governed by the Federal Youth Authority, the Youth Circle initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to its in-house education and training programs, ADNOC has a number of professional and leadership development programs aimed at developing young people. These include the ADNOC Young Leaders Development Program, ADNOC Leadership Program, and Women's Leadership Development Programs.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification.

For further information: media@adnoc.ae

Disclaimer

ADNOC - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 19:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:13pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Hosts Youth Circle at its Umm Lulu Offshore Platform as it ...
PU
02:08pMARITIME DELIVERS ROBUST ECONOMICS FOR UPDATED HAMMERDOWN PROJECT RESOURCE : After-Tax NPV 5% Of $111.3m, IRR 50.5% And 1.5 Year Payback
PU
12:23pTATA STEEL : is all set to celebrate the 181 st birth anniversary of its Founder, J N Tata
PU
11:32aVENEZUELA NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENTS FOR FOUR PDVSA UNITS : official gazette
RE
11:28aItaly to seek leeway to increase deficit to tackle coronavirus crisis
RE
10:01aHuobi Launches Its Own Blockchain In Public Beta
PR
09:41aDollar dives to 20-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:41aDollar dives to 20-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:02aSwitzerland will lower economic growth forecasts over coronavirus
RE
08:59aThe Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock -2-
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
3THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : Health Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ENTRY INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE..
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group