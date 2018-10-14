ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil : Sour Gas Constructing New Sulphur Pipeline for its Shah Sou...

: ADNOC Sour Gas, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has confirmed work is on track to construct a new Sulphur pipeline, to carry molten Sulphur produced by its Shah field sour gas operations, as it maximizes the value of its resources.

The additional pipeline will carry the liquid Sulphur from the main processing plant to the granulation Sulphur plant located 11 kilometers away, where the Sulphur is granulated, stockpiled, and ultimately transported, via rail, to a Sulphur handling terminal at ADNOC's Ruwais Downstream hub.

The pipeline, which will cater for future Sulphur production expansion, create greater value from a main commodity of sour gas processing and increase flexibility around existing operations, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2019.

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of the new pipeline is being carried out by MMEC Mannesmann (Germany). Nearly 60 per cent of the value of the EPC contract will flow back into the UAE economy under ADNOC's In-Country Value program.

Sulphur is produced in large quantities in sour gas fields as hydrogen sulphide (H2S) is removed from the gas before it can be further processed. ADNOC exports granulated Sulphur to fertilizer customers around the world.

In partnership with Occidental Petroleum, ADNOC is moving ahead with plans to increase sour gas processing by 50 per cent of existing capacity. The expansion of the Shah processing facilities would make ADNOC one of the world's largest producers of sulphur.

Today, out of the one billion cubic of sour gas processed each day, the Shah plant produces 500 million cubic feet per day of network gas, 4,400 tons per day of Natural Gas liquids, 33,000 barrels per day of petroleum condensates and around 10,000 tons per day of pure granulated Sulphur.

The Shah sour gas field and associated processing facilities are operated by ADNOC Sour Gas, a joint venture between ADNOC and Occidental Petroleum.

