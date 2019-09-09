ADNOC CEO: $11 trillion investment needed to meet future global energy demand

United Arab Emirates minister of state and ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi that the state oil company was on track to raise oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day by 2020 and 5 million bpd by 2030.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)