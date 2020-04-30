Log in
ADNOC informs its customers of its production adjustment plans for May and June 2020

04/30/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

Vienna, Austria, 30 April 2020--Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has notified its customers in a letter of its plans to voluntarily adjust its crude oil production in May and June 2020.

May's voluntary adjustments: 15% Murban crude; 5% Umm Lulu crude; 5% Das crude; and 15% Upper Zakum crude.

June's voluntary adjustments: 20% Murban crude; 5% Umm Lulu crude; 5% Das crude; and 20% Upper Zakum crude.

The planned adjustments are in line with the UAE's commitment to oil market stability and the agreements reached at the 9th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 9 April 2020 and the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 12 April 2020.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 16:58:03 UTC
