ADNOC informs its customers of its production adjustment plans for May and June 2020

Vienna, Austria, 30 April 2020--Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has notified its customers in a letter of its plans to voluntarily adjust its crude oil production in May and June 2020.
May's voluntary adjustments: 15% Murban crude; 5% Umm Lulu crude; 5% Das crude; and 15% Upper Zakum crude.
June's voluntary adjustments: 20% Murban crude; 5% Umm Lulu crude; 5% Das crude; and 20% Upper Zakum crude.
The planned adjustments are in line with the UAE's commitment to oil market stability and the agreements reached at the 9th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 9 April 2020 and the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on 12 April 2020.
