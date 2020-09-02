ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had entered into a $5.5 billion
real estate investment partnership with a consortium led by
Apollo Global Management Inc.
ADNOC said in a statement that the transaction will result
in upfront proceeds of $2.7 billion to ADNOC and is expected to
close before year-end.
"The strategic investment will leverage the rental income
streams from select ADNOC real estate assets under a 24-year
master lease agreement," it added.
Under the real estate transaction, which ADNOC said was one
of the region’s largest, private equity firm Apollo led a
consortium of institutional investors to acquire a 49% stake in
Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company (ADPLHC), which is a
wholly owned affiliate of ADNOC.
The Abu Dhabi oil producing company will retain a 51%
majority stake, maintaining full ownership and control over the
select real estate and social infrastructure assets, it added.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alexander Smith)