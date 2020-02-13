Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADOMANI : R) Signs Service Agreement with Central States Bus Sales, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:22pm EST

Call today! 951.407.9860

Post

ADOMANI(R) Signs Service Agreement with Central States Bus Sales, Inc.

As commercial EV ownership grows, the need for service and warranty centers increase; ADOMANI is taking proactive steps to build their service center network in the US

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, announced today that it has recently signed an agreement with Central States Bus Sales Inc. ('Central States') for warranty and maintenance services for the electric commercial fleet vehicles sold by ADOMANI within the extensive Central States service area.

As electric vehicle ownership increases in the US, the demand for service centers also increases. While manufacturers of EVs for consumers already have established dealer service centers, commercial EV firms, like ADOMANI, are growing their service network to manage the growing need for potential service and warranty requirements as commercial EV demand increases.

'The commercial electric vehicle market is gaining momentum in specific markets around the country and we are staying ahead of the demand for service by establishing relationships with service centers that already have qualified EV technicians on staff,' said Rick Eckert, COO for ADOMANI. 'Having entered the EV market with the all-electric school bus drivetrain and having a strong relationship with Central States Bus Sales as a result of the all-electric school bus built by Blue Bird and powered by ADOMANI, we know that they are more than qualified to handle all of our EV service and warranty requests throughout the Central USA.'

Central States has been one of the nation's largest dealers for school and commercial buses for 45 years. They sell and service a wide variety of bus manufacturers that include Blue Bird, ARBOC, Braun, Champion, Diamond, Eldorado, Mobility Trans, and StarCraft. Central States has locations in St. Louis, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; and North Little Rock, Arkansas. Their full-service locations have the capability to perform bumper to bumper maintenance services and bodywork on commercial buses, trucks or vans and has a complete selection of parts inventory with quick delivery.

'ADOMANI is currently selling commercial vans and trucks. As we continue to grow our electric vehicle customer base across the US, we want to ensure our early adopters have the best possible experience with the operation of their new zero-emission electric ADOMANI vehicles,' said Jim Reynolds, CEO of ADOMANI. 'That experience will include familiarity training for the customer's vehicle operators and the existing service technicians so that they can handle most routine maintenance at their own facilities. Central States will be instrumental in the Midwest states they serve in providing the next step in additional and more complex ADOMANI vehicle services, as well as provide multiple locations where durability and replacement parts can be stocked and drawn from.'

Jeff Reitz, Central States' CEO, commented, 'We see more and more of our customers asking for information on electric vehicles as well as many of the manufacturers we represent who are either supplying or developing electric versions of their existing product line, and we want to make sure we are able to answer questions, service these vehicles and continue to be a resource for our customer base.'

Across the country, state and federal agencies, along with utility companies, clean air advocacy groups, and fleet owners are pushing for the adoption of zero-emission technology. To minimize downtime, ADOMANI is taking proactive steps to ensure that a service network is in place as commercial EV adoption increases.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

THE ADOMANI SOLUTION

Partnering with us gives you access to a passionate and dedicated team of experts with the true belief that delivering quality ZEV solutions is the pathway to cleaner air, reduced dependency on fossil-fueled vehicles, and a lower total cost of vehicle ownership for businesses.

We work closely with our partners, providing EV education while helping them find viable ZEV solutions that work best for their specific needs.

Begin your journey, Powered by ADOMANI.

© ADOMANI | All Rights Reserved | support@adomanielectric.com | 951.407.9860

Disclaimer

Adomani Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 20:21:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pKONR BRAN : Wrangler® Launches Texas Slim Fit Jean in Europe with Campaign Designed to Inspire Consumers to Live Life to the Fullest
PU
03:32pTECHNICOLOR : Announces 2020-2022 Strategic Plan Supported By A Comprehensive Strengthening Of The Capital Structure Including A C. 300m Capital Increase
PU
03:32pINTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pHOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:32pALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pSKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
03:32pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces February 2020 Monthly Distribution of $0.1408 per Share
PR
03:31pGlobal Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alma Lasers GMBH and Bausch Health Companies Inc. | Technavio
BU
03:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telenav, Inc. - TNAV
GL
03:27pONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group