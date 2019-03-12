ADOMANI : R) to Participate at the 31st Annual Roth Conference

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that its management team will participate in a panel discussion on electric vehicles at the 31st Annual Roth Conference, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The conference will be held March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA and is by invitation only. For more information or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact oneononerequests@roth.com or james@haydenir.com.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in mew school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI's drivetrain systems and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Hayden IR

Telephone: (646) 755-7412

Email: james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.