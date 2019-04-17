ADOMANI : R) to Participate at the Annual ACT Expo

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 /ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission all-electric drivetrain systems and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that its management team will attend and show some of its latest products, including Class 3 Trucks, Cargo Van and NEV at booth 1655 at the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24-25, 2019. In addition, ADOMANI will also have a series 31 starter battery alternative utilizing supercapacitors.

The conference will be held April 23-26, 2019, with the Expo on April 24-25, 2019 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA and is attended by hundreds of leading public and private fleet operators. For more information, please visit www.actexpo.com or contact ADOMANI.

