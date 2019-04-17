Log in
ADOMANI : R) to Participate at the Annual ACT Expo

04/17/2019

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 /ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission all-electric drivetrain systems and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that its management team will attend and show some of its latest products, including Class 3 Trucks, Cargo Van and NEV at booth 1655 at the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24-25, 2019. In addition, ADOMANI will also have a series 31 starter battery alternative utilizing supercapacitors.

The conference will be held April 23-26, 2019, with the Expo on April 24-25, 2019 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA and is attended by hundreds of leading public and private fleet operators. For more information, please visit www.actexpo.com or contact ADOMANI.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: (650) 533-7629
Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Hayden IR
Telephone: (646) 755-7412
Email: james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205
Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

Disclaimer

Adomani Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:27:02 UTC
