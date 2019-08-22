Log in
ADOMANI : reg; Announces Trading to Commence on OTCQB®

08/22/2019 | 02:58pm EDT
ADOMANI® Announces Trading to Commence on OTCQB®

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 /ADOMANI, Inc. ('ADOMANI') (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that its stock will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market on August 22, 2019 under the symbol 'ADOM'. ADOMANI, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

ADOMANI's CFO Mike Menerey said: 'We are disappointed by the fact that our recently disclosed strong second quarter results and backlog, plus our expanding product line, were not enough to promote the buying interest necessary to offset the impact of short sellers, and ultimately caused us to be unable to comply with NASDAQ's minimum $1.00/share requirement to maintain our NASDAQ listing. Trading on OTCQB will enable us to maintain liquidity for our current and future stockholders.' Menerey continued: 'We will endeavor to continue to execute our business plan and provide positive results for our stockholders. We do not anticipate any impact to our business or operations as a result of the move to OTCQB, and we reiterate our guidance for 2019 that we remain confident that we will convert the majority of our June 30, 2019 backlog to sales revenue in 2019, putting us in position to meet analyst consensus revenue estimates for the year.'

ADOMANI's application for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market has been accepted by the OTC Markets Group, and its common stock will be traded on the OTCQB Market under its current trading symbol 'ADOM'. ADOMANI remains a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and continues to be subject to the public reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Adomani Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 18:57:07 UTC
