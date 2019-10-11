ADRs Climb on Friday with SAP, Rio Tinto and JD.com Trading Actively

By Allison Prang



International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

SAP SE, Rio Tinto and JD were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 2% to 138.11. The European index increased 2% to 127.59, the Asian index improved 1.9% to 164.26, the Latin American index rose 2% to 224.39 and the emerging markets index increased 2% to 296.94.

ADRs of SAP SE rose 9.5% to $126.20. The software company's third-quarter earnings that it reported on Thursday beat analysts' estimates. The German company also said Thursday that its chief executive was stepping down and two co-CEOs were taking over.

ADRs of Rio Tinto PLC rose 3.8% to $52.85. Jefferies raised the company's rating to buy, up from hold, and touted the importance of its dividend, arguing it is underappreciated. BMO Capital Markets said Thursday that the company might have to change its expectations for sales and iron-ore production again.

ADRs of JD.com Inc. climbed 4% to $29.71. 86 Research raised its price target on the company from $35 a share to $41 a share and raised its rating to buy, according to Benzinga. It had a hold rating on the company.

