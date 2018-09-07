ADRs End Mixed; Criteo, ASML Holding, ArcelorMittal Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Friday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.3% to 140.15. The European index decreased 0.6% to 130.38. The Asian index rose 0.1% to 167.42. The Latin American index rose 1.3% to 210.00. And the emerging-markets index increased 0.7% to 297.07.

Criteo SA, ASML Holding NV and ArcelorMittal SA were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Criteo shares fell on news the company had been decertified as a Facebook marketing partner, but Criteo said late Friday that its change in "partner status" doesn't affect its ability to buy advertising inventory for clients on the Facebook platform. Criteo said second-quarter revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs from inventory on the Facebook platform was 4% of Criteo's total. According to a Bloomberg report, a Goldman Sachs analyst said Friday that Criteo was decertified on July 1. ADRs of Criteo SA fell 9.1% to $23.15.

Demand concerns weighed on ASML Holding shares, making the Dutch semiconductor company one of the biggest losers of the Stoxx Europe 50 this week. Liberum analyst Janardan Menon attributes the ASML share fall to an industrywide trend of concerns about peaking demand and chip pricing. According to NIBC Bank's Edwin de Jong, ASML shares have been hit by fears that trade tensions could disrupt supply chains. Forecasts that Intel will adopt extreme ultraviolet lithography technology, or EUV, later than expected and Globalfoundries putting a semiconductor program on hold have also dragged down ASML, which supplies equipment to both. These issues could hurt a key driver of growth, Mr. de Jong says. ADRS of ASML fell 1.9% to $180.87.

The agreement ArcelorMittal reached with Italian unions Thursday "should pave the way for a closing of the deal, as the Italian government no longer seems to oppose it," Kepler Cheuvreux says. The company said under the terms of the agreement, it will initially hire 10,700 workers based on their existing contractual terms of employment. In addition, between 2023 and 2025 the company has committed to hire any workers who remain under Ilva's extraordinary administration. "An Ilva deal is a mild positive for stock sentiment, particularly as there are no major deviations from the initial plan," Kepler says. ADRS of ArcelorMittal fell 0.6% to $28.74.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com