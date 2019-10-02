Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ADRs Fall, Novartis and Autohome Trade Actively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Wednesday.

Novartis AG and Autohome were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.9% to $133.46. The European index dropped 2.6% to $123, the Asian index declined 0.9% to $159.61, the Latin American index fell 2.1% to $215.56 and the emerging markets index was 1% lower at $286.20.

ADRs of Novartis AG fell 2% to $84.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. said Tuesday it was suing a division of Novartis, Sandoz Inc., over its abbreviated new drug application for 550 mg tablets of Xifaxan. Bausch alleges Sandoz infringed on 14 patents. Additionally, Novartis said Wednesday a Phase III trial for Cosentyx -- a treatment it is evaluating to treat spondyloarthritis -- met its primary endpoint in a year's time. The Phase III trial is ongoing, Novartis said.

ADRs of Autohome Inc. fell 2.6% to $82.22. Citi Research cut its price target on the company by $3, lowering it to $98, but continues to recommend buying the stock. Citi Research said it expects investing in offline marketing other factors to hurt the company's margin in the fourth quarter.

-- Justina Lee contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOHOME INC. -2.55% 82.22 Delayed Quote.7.85%
NOVARTIS -1.68% 84.15 Delayed Quote.15.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
05:32pCorrection to Stock Market Comment
DJ
05:32pADRs Fall, Novartis and Autohome Trade Actively
DJ
05:08pPast Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks -- Update
DJ
05:03pHome-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
04:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar slides vs yen, euro as U.S. stocks, Treasury yields decline
RE
04:49pGlobal stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
04:41pGlobal stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
04:35pGlobal stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Sharply Lower For Second Day On Concern About Jobs And Manufacturing
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC. : Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Ea..
2RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. : Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
3ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and ..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Savara Inc. – SVRA
5Viome Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150, List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group