ADRs Mostly Rise In New York; HSBC, AngloGold Trade Actively

02/19/2019 | 04:58pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

International stocks trading in New York mostly gained on Tuesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.2% to 139.63. The European index was flat at 128.65. The Asian index gained 0.7% to 162.63, but the Latin American index slipped 0.6%, closing at 253.58. The emerging markets index rose 0.6% to close at 306.22.

The ADR for HSBC Holdings PLC traded actively on Tuesday, with shares falling 3% after the bank's latest earnings report disappointed investors. HSBC said full-year profit totaled $12.6 billion, below the $13.71 billion that analysts expected. Revenue in parts of the bank fell in November, chief executive John Flint told The Wall Street Journal in an interview earlier in the day. Mr. Flint said the trade fight between the U.S. and China had hurt demand for loans. Investors also were worried about HSBC's net-interest margin, which ticked down in the quarter, analysts at Jefferies said.

The ADR for AngloGold Ashanti also traded actively. Shares of the South African miner gained 10% to close at $14.98 on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit during the second half of 2018 even though sales fell 19% to $1.94 billion. AngloGold said strong performance at its operations in South Africa after a restructuring pushed earnings higher. Overall, profit rose to $100 million for the six months ended December from a $15 million loss in the comparable period.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 1.00% 198.78 End-of-day quote.9.18%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.01% 637.1 Delayed Quote.2.60%
