Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ADRs Rise Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. and BP PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.7% to 135.32. The European index increased 0.7% to 124.51, the Asian index improved 0.2% to 161.68, the Latin American index rose 2.2% to 222.45 and the emerging markets index increased 0.6% to 292.22.

ADRs of GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. rose 2.8% to $16.37. The Brazilian airline company late Thursday released preliminary traffic numbers for last month and said total supply rose 11%. Demand rose 15.5%. The company said departures climbed 10.1% and seats rose 10.7%.

ADRs of BP PLC rose 1.6% $36.96. The company said Bob Dudley, its chief executive officer, is stepping down after BP reports its fiscal-year results Feb. 4. The company said he will retire at the end of March. The CEO of BP's upstream division, Bernard Looney, will become CEO Feb. 5, BP said. He will also join the company's board.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 4:38 p.m. ET to remove errant dollar signs from the ADR indexes in the third paragraph.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Jobs Report
DJ
04:38pADRs Rise Friday
DJ
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher After Modest Job Gains Keep Fed Rate Cut Hopes Alive
DJ
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Jobs Report
DJ
04:04pTSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
04:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report
DJ
03:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report
DJ
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 snatches gains at the end of its worst week in a year
RE
12:45pEUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in one year
RE
12:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group