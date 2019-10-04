ADRs Rise Friday

By Allison Prang



International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. and BP PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.7% to 135.32. The European index increased 0.7% to 124.51, the Asian index improved 0.2% to 161.68, the Latin American index rose 2.2% to 222.45 and the emerging markets index increased 0.6% to 292.22.

ADRs of GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. rose 2.8% to $16.37. The Brazilian airline company late Thursday released preliminary traffic numbers for last month and said total supply rose 11%. Demand rose 15.5%. The company said departures climbed 10.1% and seats rose 10.7%.

ADRs of BP PLC rose 1.6% $36.96. The company said Bob Dudley, its chief executive officer, is stepping down after BP reports its fiscal-year results Feb. 4. The company said he will retire at the end of March. The CEO of BP's upstream division, Bernard Looney, will become CEO Feb. 5, BP said. He will also join the company's board.

