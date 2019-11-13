Log in
ADRs Slide in New York Trading; Korea Eletric Trades Actively

11/13/2019 | 05:15pm EST

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power and YY were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.4% to 143.20. The European index decreased 0.2% to 131.79, the Asian index dropped 0.6% to 173.17, the Latin American index fell 1.2% to 220.83 and the emerging markets index decreased 0.9% to 307.24.

ADRs of Korea Electric Power fell 0.7% to $11.75. The company reported a steep drop in profit in the third quarter and lower revenue.

ADRs of YY fell 3.4% to $62.83. The company reported third-quarter results Tuesday, showing a rise in net revenue and a drop in earnings. According to Benzinga, Nomura on Wednesday raised its price target on the company by $6 a share to $76 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
YY INC. -3.38% 62.83 Delayed Quote.8.64%
