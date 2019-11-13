ADRs Slide in New York Trading; Korea Eletric Trades Actively

By Allison Prang



International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power and YY were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.4% to 143.20. The European index decreased 0.2% to 131.79, the Asian index dropped 0.6% to 173.17, the Latin American index fell 1.2% to 220.83 and the emerging markets index decreased 0.9% to 307.24.

ADRs of Korea Electric Power fell 0.7% to $11.75. The company reported a steep drop in profit in the third quarter and lower revenue.

ADRs of YY fell 3.4% to $62.83. The company reported third-quarter results Tuesday, showing a rise in net revenue and a drop in earnings. According to Benzinga, Nomura on Wednesday raised its price target on the company by $6 a share to $76 a share.

