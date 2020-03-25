Log in
ADS Biotec in Partnership With Kurabo (Japan) Launches SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kit for COVID-19

03/25/2020

Two types of kits (IgM and IgG) offer easy to use test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, providing qualitative indication for COVID-19 within 15 minutes.

ADS Biotec, a global leader in development of automated instruments and consumables for use in cytogenetic, pathology and research laboratories has launched new SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kits (IgM / IgG) using an immunochromatographic method, providing an easy-to-use test for indications of COVID-19 within 15 minutes. ADS Biotec is offering these test kits for the North American and European markets.

ADS Biotec’s new SARS-CoV-2 Antibody kits consist of two type of kits, detecting IgM and IgG antibodies of coronavirus in human blood samples. The kits come complete with all required reagents, and are easy to use, providing qualitative visual interpretation within 15 minutes. The IgM and IgG antibodies detected by the test are specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and a positive result would be indicative of the patient having contracted COVID-19. The test kits are recommended for research use only (RUO).

”We are committed to bringing advanced and novel testing technology to the research labs, providing ease of use and a high degree of accuracy,” said Dr. Stavros Papadimitriou, Vice President of Marketing at ADS Biotec. “The COVID-19 test kits from Kurabo have gone through extensive clinical trials, with over 1000 cases evaluated in lab trials, and no indication of false negative results.”

SARS-CoV-2 test provided high accuracy with specifications as follows: IgM – Sensitivity: 82.6%, Specificity: 100%, Accuracy: 95.7%, IgG – Sensitivity: 76.4%, Specificity: 100%, Accuracy: 94.2%. ADS Biotec is taking orders for the test kits, with delivery in April 2020.

About ADS Biotec

ADS Biotec is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of automated instruments and consumables for use in cytogenetic, pathology, molecular biology and research laboratories. Our flagship HANABI Metaphase Chromosome Harvesters and Spreaders designed for cytogenetic laboratories provide increased productivity and throughput with the consistent quality. ADS Biotec has a global presence with development, sales, and support operations on three continents, and users in over 30 Countries. We are recognized by our customers for our advanced instrumentation, superior customer service, scientific application support, and a very knowledgeable sales force.


© Business Wire 2020
