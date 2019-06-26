Log in
ADT : BH Management and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Technology in Multifamily Units

06/26/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
Innovative Automation Solutions to Provide Enhanced Tenant Services and Aid in Property Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, recently announced a new partnership with BH Management Services, LLC, a leading multifamily property management company, to offer smart technology integration and convenience services. Through the partnership with ADT, BH Management Services will outfit residences with ADT security, automated smart door locks, and smart thermostats.

'As leaders in property management, we know that our ability to bring innovation to the multifamily living experience and offer tenants access to the latest in smart technology and convenience from their fingertips is important,' said Joanna Zabriskie, President of BH Management. 'The partnership with ADT also provides extensive efficiency on the management side to better manage and respond to maintenance requests quickly and regulate non-inhabited units to ensure they are well-kept and efficient.'

'The leadership team at BH Management Services is completely focused on their customers and how to bring smart technology to their industry,' said Jim DeVries, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADT. 'Our partnership perfectly demonstrates how, through security and automated solutions, ADT offers both protection and convenience to tenants, as well as property managers.'

ADT's smart technology is coupled with industry leading enterprise scale property automation software provided by Point Central. ADT monitoring services will be included as a portion of monthly rent charges. The ADT home automation systems are also voice assistant compatible, allowing tenants the opportunity to integrate additional smart home appliances into their rental units.

For more information about ADT and BH Management Services, please visit www.adt.com and www.bhmanagement.com.

About BH Management Services LLC
Established by Harry Bookey in 1993, the BH Companies ('BH') are comprised of BH Equities, a multifamily acquisition and development company, and BH Management Services, a multi-family property management company. Currently, BH is the eighth largest multifamily management company and the 11th largest multifamily property owner in the nation according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. BH operates more than 94 thousand units across 19 states. Recently named 'Best Workplace for Women' and 'Best Workplace for Millennials' by Fortune Magazine, BH employs 2,225 people across the U.S. They are headquartered in Des Moines with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond, Houston, Chicago, Phoenix and Florida.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada, protecting homes and businesses, people on-the-go, and digital networks. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 monitoring and customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel safer and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 19,000 people throughout North America. For more information, visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Relations
Paul Wiseman, ADT
Phone: 561-356-6388
paulwiseman@adt.com

Elizabeth Stodolka, BH Management Services
Phone: 515-410-9303 Ext. 1448
estodolka@bhmanagement.com

Source: ADT Inc.

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:07:07 UTC
