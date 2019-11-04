ADTN TME MYGN IRBT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Class Period: February 28, 2019 and October 9, 2019

Get additional information about ADTN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adtran-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Class Period: December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019

Get additional information about TME: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Class Period: September 2, 2016 and August 13, 2019

Get additional information about MYGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Class Period: November 21, 2016 and October 22, 2019

Get additional information about IRBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/irobot-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com