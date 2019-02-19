Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADVA announces pioneering carrier-grade network operating system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:01am EST

Ensemble Activator disaggregates hardware from software to deliver agility, scale and freedom of choice

Ensemble Activator image.jpg


Munich, Germany. February 19, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the market’s first true carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) for bare-metal switches. Ensemble Activator separates hardware from software, giving communication service providers (CSPs) unprecedented agility and freedom to choose best-of-breed technology. ADVA is drawing on its wealth of carrier-grade networking experience to extend disaggregated NOS applications from data centers into fixed and mobile networks. The multi-layer NOS technology features open management and control interfaces for easy integration into multi-vendor networks. It offers a rich set of Ethernet and IP protocols for the widest range of underlay and overlay applications. With Ensemble Activator, CSPs can deploy open networks, evolve infrastructure at their own pace and select solutions tailored to their exact needs.

“Packet networks are growing at an ever-increasing rate, but so too is the pace of innovation. CSPs no longer have time to wait for their chosen vendor to deliver higher capacity or the latest features. They need complete flexibility to evolve their infrastructure in a way that best suits their business. Our Ensemble Activator frees customers from vendor lock-in and provides unprecedented agility and scale,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “At the end of last year, we launched our FSP 150-Z4806, a highly efficient 100Gbit/s aggregation switch for edge data centers. Now we’re going one step further and making the software solution at the heart of that product independently available. Our Ensemble Activator turns standard bare-metal switches into feature-rich Ethernet/MPLS switch routers and empowers operators to deploy affordable, purpose-built hardware for even the most challenging environments.”

Ensemble Activator is the industry’s first disaggregated NOS with the proven capabilities needed for true carrier-class services. Specifically designed through the TIP Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway group to meet the requirements of major global CSPs, Ensemble Activator is optimized for the operation of large, geographically dispersed networks. Its comprehensive set of CE 2.0- and MEF 3.0-compliant interfaces is complemented with proven IP and MPLS protocols. It also includes telemetry streaming and supports the ONIE framework. Ensemble Activator is the result of ADVA’s formidable experience in harnessing NFV to turn application-specific hardware into highly effective open software. It also builds on ADVA’s in-depth knowledge of CSPs’ operational, security and synchronization requirements.

“Our Ensemble Activator offers the best of both worlds. It lets customers combine the agility of software-based feature development with the performance and economics of bare-metal switches. This solution opens the door to a completely different method of growing and developing telecommunication infrastructures. With agile, scalable and vendor-neutral packet networks, CSPs can tackle huge growth in data demand while also rapidly responding to new feature requirements,” commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. “We want our customers to have the opportunity to develop their networks however they want. Some CSPs prefer purpose-built hardware optimized for their specific needs. For others it’s about harnessing the latest innovation. With Ensemble Activator integrated in their network management system, the choice is entirely theirs.”

Ensemble Activator will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. Delegates can see the network operating system in live demos at ADVA's booth and other locations from Monday, February 25 to Thursday, February 28.

Watch this video for more information on Ensemble Activator: https://youtu.be/6yShdyj-mZI

A supporting paper from ACG Research is available here: http://adva.li/acg-report-ensemble.

Further details can also be found in these slides: http://adva.li/ensemble-activator-slides.


 

About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com

For press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations@advaoptical.com

For investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations@advaoptical.com


Attachment

adva.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aNETFLIX : Filipino apparel brand gets another Netflix star as endorser
AQ
03:23aWORLEYPARSONS : Board changes
PU
03:22aAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Alkhabeer REIT inks SR420m deal with Al-Rajhi
AQ
03:22aAGC : Ras Al Khaimah digitises public services with Avaya
AQ
03:22aRENAULT : GAA offers new Renault Duster at ‘unbeatable' price
AQ
03:21aHONDA MOTOR : UK deeply disappointed by Honda's decision to close plant
RE
03:20aFUTURE : shares set to rise after forecasting first half beat
RE
03:20aMOLOGEN AG : Research coverage by MainFirst starts with 'Outperform' recommendation
EQ
03:19aDOUE BOND : Scientific Advice from EMA is due the first week of March
AQ
03:17aEOH : shares tank as talks with Microsoft fail to yield results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2DANONE : DANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP Profit Jumps, Dividend Steady
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.