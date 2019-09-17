ADVANTECH : Gaming Intelligence - Advantech-Innocore at 2019 G2E Tradeshow

Eye-Popping LCD Monitors With screen sizes available from 7' to 55' and beyond, new monitors from Advantech-Innocore offer high-visibility, touch screen, sunlight view ability and ruggedization. Curved screen models will be on display, featuring concave and convex curved LCDs, and even J-shaped curve screens.

High Performance Graphics Cards For customers needing more screens or high performance discrete graphics card performance, Advantech-Innocore graphics cards only use the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs. Featuring 4GB or 8GB of onboard memory, and the latest Polaris GPU architecture from AMD, customers can experience a 3D performance with extended availability needed for gaming.

SQFlash Range Storage Set to be on display in multiple formats, the incomparable reliability of Advantech's powerful, secure storage solution includes power fail detection and protection, as well as flush manager and voltage stabilization. It has been approved by the most demanding OEMs in gaming and lottery.