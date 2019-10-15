ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS CHOSEN AS A FINALIST FOR THE 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

DENVER, CO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics has been selected as a 2019 Torch Award finalist. The award, presented by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado, recognizes businesses for outstanding ethical business practices. Adventure is one of three finalists in the medium-sized business category.

“Winning a Torch award would be incredible for us. We work in an underserved community where trust is paramount to our success. Having the BBB recognize our commitment to a culture where everyone is treated with dignity and respect shows our teammates that their intention not only matters, but it is stellar.” says Rachel Karan, Practice Lead at Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. “An honor like this from the BBB shows the community that not only do we have a commitment to ethical business practices, but we live up to that commitment with our behavior.”

The Torch award winners will be announced at a celebration dinner on October 17th at Infinity Park in Glendale.

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.

