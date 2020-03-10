Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADVENTURE DENTAL VISION AND ORTHODONTICS TO OFFER FREE DENTAL AND VISION SCREENINGS FOR KIDS AT MARCH 14 BLOCK PARTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 14TH, Adventure Dental and Vision will be co-hosting a neighborhood block party with Adelante Thrift store who is celebrating 5 years at their location at the Tower Shopping Center in Kansas City, KS.

Adventure Dental and Vision’s mission is to improve access to care for all children and increase awareness of how important dental health and good vision are to a child’s wellbeing. The neighborhood block party is one way to achieve that mission.

“The block party is all about bringing the community together. At Adventure, connecting with our community is central to how we do business. The block party will give us the opportunity to meet families in the neighborhood as well as support other businesses.” says Tamela Carter, Adventure Dental and Vision Community Outreach Manager for Kansas City.

Adventure will be conducting free dental and vision screenings for kids up to age 21. For dental that means staff will take a look at the overall appearance of the mouth to see if there are any visible signs of tooth decay and will offer parents information on basic dental hygiene that they can use at home. Basic vision screening will test near and far sightedness. If a child fails one of these tests then parents will receive that information and staff can answer any questions they have about follow up.

What: Neighborhood Block Party with free dental and vision screenings for kids.
When: Saturday, March 14th from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.
Location: 3716 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS. In the Tower Plaza Shopping Center at the corner of N. 38th Street and State Ave.

About Adventure Dental and Vision
Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 21 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

We accept most insurance plans, including KanCare (Aetna, Sunflower and United Healthcare) and TRICARE.
Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com
Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/
Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial

CONTACT INFORMATION
Lisa McAlister  303.931.0955
lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - February/2020
PU
06:55pGETSWIFT : Secures Funding up to US$45 Million from U.S. Alternative Investment Group
BU
06:53pPAMPA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pMINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
06:47pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Allakos Inc. – ALLK
BU
06:46pSENEX ENERGY : delivers transformational growth through its Surat Basin investments
PU
06:46pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, February 2020
PU
06:46pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee
PU
06:46pGLOBANT : to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 3, 2020
PR
06:44pFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Telaria, Inc. (TLRA)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4COATS GROUP PLC : MAIN CHANGES UK 350
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group