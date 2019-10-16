Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory

Ahead of Veterans Day, National Museum of African American History and Culture To Host Book Discussion on African Americans’ Central Role in WWI

WHAT: To celebrate veterans and commemorate the centennial of WWI, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will host a book talk on the museum’s latest publication, We Return Fighting: World War I and the Shaping of Modern Black Identity.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.

WHERE: National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Ave. N.W.

(Media should enter on Madison Drive)

WHO: Kinshasha Holman-Conwill, deputy director, NMAAHC, and editor of We Return Fighting: World War I and the Shaping of Modern Black Identity

Greg Carr, associate professor of Africana studies and chair of the Department of Afro-American Studies, Howard University

Krewasky A. Salter, Col., USA, Ret., guest curator, executive director of the First Division Museum

In commemoration of Veterans Day, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will host a public program on the museum’s latest book: We Return Fighting: World War I and the Shaping of Modern Black Identity. The richly illustrated book commemorates African Americans’ roles in World War I, highlighting how the wartime experience reshaped their lives and their communities after they returned home. Greg Carr, chair of the Department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University, will moderate a discussion with Krewasky Salter, guest curator and author of the essay, “The 369th Regiment,” for an evening book discussion on the WWI experience told through the lens of the African American veterans, military families, women, anti-war advocates and public intellectuals.

Edited by the museum’s Deputy Director Kinshasha Holman-Conwill, We Return Fighting reminds readers of the central role of African American soldiers in the war that first made their country a world power. It also reveals the way the conflict shaped African American identity and lent fuel to their longstanding efforts to demand full civil rights and to stake their place in the country’s cultural and political landscape. Through essays and photographs, We Return Fighting: World War I and the Shaping of Modern Black Identity traces the efforts of black soldiers and how they returned to the U.S. with a strengthened determination to win their civil rights.

Signed copies of We Return Fighting will be available from Smithsonian Books https://nmaahc.si.edu/we-return-fighting.

