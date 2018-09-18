Log in
ADX Group : Announces Intention to Go Public in 2020

09/18/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

ADX Group (“ADX”), the owner and operator of Acesse®-branded consumer electronics, online entertainment and online business services, announced today that the company intends to issue shares in an initial public offering (IPO). ADX is planning its IPO for the first quarter of 2020 and anticipates that it will apply for a NASDAQ listing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005953/en/

ADX consumer electronics include advanced smartphones and accessories, tablets, high-end wireless audio devices, and smartwatches coupled with the aHEALTH® online service, all of which are marketed on ADX’s Mobile.Net® platform and via 100,000 active distributors in 200 countries.

ADX’s online entertainment portfolio includes the Fantas E Sports® roster of first-person shooter, basketball and soccer entertainment, and the popular Acesse Downs horseracing game; dozens of GameSmart® casual online games; and 18 Youle888® Chinese language games.

ADX’s portfolio of online business services includes Discover®, which carries thousands of classified ads across 19 categories; AcessePay® online payments platform; WebCast Pro® multilingual webcasting; Shop.Pro® and the Acesse iRewards Shop® multilingual eCommerce platforms; AppMart Pro® "build-it-for-me" and DIY development platform, with more than 870,000 mobile apps built; Acesse Mail® secure online email service; VideoMeet Pro® live video broadcasting and conferencing; and YouChat®, a mobile text, photo and video messaging app.

About ADX Group

ADX Group is a global technology company which creates and sells Acesse®-branded consumer electronics, online entertainment, and online business services to over 500,000 customers in partnership with over 100,000 active distributors in more than 200 countries. Acesse’s mission is to change people’s lives through the power of technology.

For more information on ADX Group and Acesse, please download our media backgrounder kit (English and Chinese versions included): http://bit.ly/adx-media-bg-kit and visit the ADX website http://adxnet.com

This media release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This media release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could affect the actual future results and the transactions referred to in the text. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: ADX’s ability to continue to attract, retain and motivate its distributors, regulatory changes affecting sales through direct marketing networks of electronics, online entertainment and online business services, the volatility of ADX’s profits, the acceptance of direct marketing by consumers, the economic conditions in the countries where ADX operates, the presence of potential competitors, negative publicity, cultural factors or local demographics.


© Business Wire 2018
