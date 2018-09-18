ADX Group : Announces Intention to Go Public in 2020

ADX Group (“ADX”), the owner and operator of Acesse®-branded consumer
electronics, online entertainment and online business services,
announced today that the company intends to issue shares in an initial
public offering (IPO). ADX is planning its IPO for the first quarter of
2020 and anticipates that it will apply for a NASDAQ listing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005953/en/
ADX consumer electronics include advanced smartphones and accessories,
tablets, high-end wireless audio devices, and smartwatches coupled with
the aHEALTH® online service, all of which are marketed on ADX’s
Mobile.Net® platform and via 100,000 active distributors in 200
countries.
ADX’s online entertainment portfolio includes the Fantas E Sports®
roster of first-person shooter, basketball and soccer entertainment, and
the popular Acesse Downs horseracing game; dozens of GameSmart® casual
online games; and 18 Youle888® Chinese language games.
ADX’s portfolio of online business services includes Discover®, which
carries thousands of classified ads across 19 categories; AcessePay®
online payments platform; WebCast Pro® multilingual webcasting;
Shop.Pro® and the Acesse iRewards Shop® multilingual eCommerce
platforms; AppMart Pro® "build-it-for-me" and DIY development platform,
with more than 870,000 mobile apps built; Acesse Mail® secure online
email service; VideoMeet Pro® live video broadcasting and conferencing;
and YouChat®, a mobile text, photo and video messaging app.
About ADX Group
ADX Group is a global technology company which creates and sells
Acesse®-branded consumer electronics, online entertainment, and online
business services to over 500,000 customers in partnership with over
100,000 active distributors in more than 200 countries. Acesse’s mission
is to change people’s lives through the power of technology.
For more information on ADX Group and Acesse, please download our media
backgrounder kit (English and Chinese versions included): http://bit.ly/adx-media-bg-kit
and visit the ADX website http://adxnet.com
This media release is for informational purposes only and is not an
offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase.
"Safe Harbor" Statement
This media release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties that could affect the actual future results and
the transactions referred to in the text. These risks and uncertainties
include, but are not limited to: ADX’s ability to continue to attract,
retain and motivate its distributors, regulatory changes affecting sales
through direct marketing networks of electronics, online entertainment
and online business services, the volatility of ADX’s profits, the
acceptance of direct marketing by consumers, the economic conditions in
the countries where ADX operates, the presence of potential competitors,
negative publicity, cultural factors or local demographics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005953/en/