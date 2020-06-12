Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADX Labs donates $40,000 to looted Minneapolis businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 08:35am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADX Labs, Inc. has provided an urgently needed grant of $40,000 to the Longfellow Business Association, to aid local small businesses to recover from looting damage. The donation was made by ADX Labs’ charitable arm, the ADX Foundation.

Steven M. Renner, founder and CEO of ADX Labs and chairman of the ADX Foundation said, “The tragic death of George Floyd in police custody resulted in peaceful protests but also extensive looting and truly terrible property damage. Here in Minneapolis, the Longfellow neighborhood has been particularly hard hit. This vibrant and diverse neighborhood has largely been reduced to rubble, and residents are experiencing great difficulties sourcing food and services from the many small business owners who have seen their premises destroyed. The ADX Foundation immediately stepped up to provide a grant to the Longfellow Business Association, which has pledged that every dollar will be utilized helping local small businesses get back on their feet, so their community can thrive again.”

The Longfellow Business Association’s Executive Director Kim Jakus said, “Our Association has been serving neighborhood businesses and non-profits for the last 25 years. Over the last week, around 50 of our Longfellow businesses and non-profits were looted and damaged in the wake of the violent death of George Floyd. ADX’s grant will allow us to give direct grants to businesses in Longfellow to help cover insurance deductibles, repairs, relocations and eventually help with equitable rebuilding."

Korboi “KB” Balla, owner of fire-damaged Scores Sports Bar said, “There are a lot of unknowns right now, but the community is what gives me hope to reopen.” Mr. Balla said that when businesses were burned down, “people came from far and wide to help clean up, and it's unreal how much the community has come together."

John Flomer, co-owner of local restaurant Midori Floating World Café, which was also looted and destroyed said that many residents' main concern is losing the community they love so much. “It’s all small businesses here, and we feel like we’re bleeding in the streets and waiting for the medics,” said Mr. Flomer.

Mr. Renner concluded, “ADX Labs is committed to supporting an inclusive, diverse and thriving Twin Cities. Coming during the coronavirus pandemic, the devastation of Longfellow’s businesses has resulted in yet more unemployment, and we hope local businesses can rehire all employees. We call on other Minneapolis businesses to donate.”

Learn more about Longfellow Business Association at www.longfellowbusinessassociation.org

About ADX Labs, Inc.

ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a Minneapolis-founded and headquartered technology company focused on providing innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise (SME) market. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which has invested in children, communities, and social justice since 2013. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f481d843-92ac-4f74-9860-9c17922085ef

Media enquiries: Simon Cousins, scousins@adxnet.com

Primary Logo

ADX's Steve Renner and Longfellow Business Association's Kim Jakus

ADX's Steve Renner and Longfellow Business Association's Kim Jakus meet to discuss rebuilding Minneapolis small businesses in June 2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aBP : to implement projects in Azerbaijan despite COVID-19
AQ
08:56aCATELLA PUBL : Management change in Catella AB
AQ
08:55aRealheart strengthens research group with new doctoral student in computer simulation
AQ
08:55aSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aGARRETT MOTION : Announces Amendments to Credit Agreement
BU
08:52aNAVAMEDIC ASA : Final result of the subsequent offering
AQ
08:51aSENECA FOODS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aHMS BERGBAU AG : CFO resigns
EQ
08:47aChina's Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million
RE
08:47aLIVANOVA PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group