AEC Atmos Energy : Egyptian Customers Attend IPPE

Egyptian Customers Attend IPPE

02/04/2020

An Egyptian delegation consisting of high officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Egyptian Poultry Association, and key poultry producers and feed millers attended the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia from January 28-30.

USSEC CEO Jim Sutter; USSEC Regional Director - Europe (EU) / Middle East North Africa (MENA) Brent Babb; USSEC Senior Director - Soybean Meal Feed Markets Carlos Salinas; and USSEC Regional Consultant - MENA Mousa Wakileh met with the Egyptian delegation to discuss USSEC's program and Soy Excellence Centers activities in Egypt.

Egypt is the third largest importer of U.S. soybeans.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:33:03 UTC
