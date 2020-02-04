AEC Atmos Energy : Egyptian Customers Attend IPPE

An Egyptian delegation consisting of high officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Egyptian Poultry Association, and key poultry producers and feed millers attended the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia from January 28-30.
USSEC CEO Jim Sutter; USSEC Regional Director - Europe (EU) / Middle East North Africa (MENA) Brent Babb; USSEC Senior Director - Soybean Meal Feed Markets Carlos Salinas; and USSEC Regional Consultant - MENA Mousa Wakileh met with the Egyptian delegation to discuss USSEC's program and Soy Excellence Centers activities in Egypt.
Egypt is the third largest importer of U.S. soybeans.
