AEC Atmos Energy : USSEC Morocco's Delegation participates in IPPE 2020

A team of Moroccan poultry professionals visited the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), held in Atlanta, Georgia from January 28 to 30. The show, the world's largest for the poultry, meat and feed industries, constitutes an annual gathering forum for suppliers, producers and processors, offering a meeting platform for international soy buyers and U.S. suppliers.

Leading key decision makers from poultry operations, integrated companies, feed mills, associations, allied industries and other professionals have the opportunity to see the latest industry developments and innovations.

Team members interacted at USSEC's booth with American Soybean Association (ASA) and Kentucky Soybean Association director Caleb Ragland, Arkansas Soybean promotion Board chairman Rusty Smith, and other grower leaders, learning more about farming systems and techniques adopted by U.S. soybean growers to produce quality soy and maintain sustainability.

Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO, presented the U.S. export chain values, U.S. supply for 2020, the latest China news, U.S. soy quality advantages, and sustainability at the organization's luncheon meeting. The information presented about Global Demand for Proteins was of interest to the diversified audience, which learned that the world has to produce 50% more proteins by 2050.

The exposure, discussions and one-on-one interactions during the three-day event improved knowledge of the U.S soy industry, USSEC's worldwide mission, U.S. export chain values, and U.S. soy quality advantages and sustainability.