AECOM : Appoints Tony Loyd, P.E., Head of Houston Office

AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure firm, named Tony Loyd, P.E., vice president and Houston executive, where he will spearhead the strategy, growth and leadership of the company’s business in the largest city in the state. Loyd is an experienced program, design and construction manager who has successfully implemented numerous multi-billion-dollar programs.

In his new role with AECOM, Loyd will focus on providing Houston clients with full-service solutions to the transportation, water, energy, education and health care industries. He will expand services and recruit key professionals to increase the 400-plus employee base who currently serves this local market.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Loyd has been at the forefront of developing local, regional and national revenue growth strategies for a wide range of multi-discipline industries during his time with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., an international professional services firm for the government and private sector.

Senior Vice President Wendy Lopez, AECOM’s Texas executive, said Loyd’s experience as a leader, growth strategist and resource manager will bring unique insight to his Houston leadership role.

“AECOM’s footprint is growing in Houston, and we are fortunate to have Tony join our Texas Initiative,” according to Lopez. “He is a proven leader who knows how to attract talent, mentor staff and build business.”

Loyd previously served as market sector leader for Jacobs’ Buildings and Infrastructure business unit comprised of 5,500 architects and engineers in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Over a three-year period, he grew the aviation transportation sector from $9.3 million to $61.8 million in gross margin. In this role, he assisted with the acquisitions of major programs in Los Angeles, New York and the United Kingdom. Loyd was also a key member of the firm’s integration team as it restructured post-merger with Carter & Burgess Inc. During his time with Carter & Burgess, he served as west region managing principal, senior vice president, and was a member of the board of directors for three years and elected as vice chairman of the board in 2007.

“At AECOM, we always seek to attract, recruit and retain the brightest, most imaginative and diverse talent in our industry,” Lopez said. “Tony understands this, and I look forward to the collaboration and innovation he will bring to meeting key objectives within our Houston office.”

Loyd is actively involved with the American Council of Engineering Companies and Design-Build Institute of America. He was secretary of the Society of American Military Engineers’ Dallas Chapter and professional affiliate of the American Institute of Architects’ Orange County Chapter. He is a licensed engineer in Texas and California.

