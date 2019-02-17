AECOM :'s 2019 Future of Infrastructure Report Shows Riyadh Citizens Want Better Engagement and More Private Sector Involvement in the Development of Their Infrastructure

Almost 80% of Riyadh’s respondents agree that the private sector should be more involved, whilst only 14% agree that, when they are asked to feedback, it’s at an appropriate point in the process for their voice to be heard.

The global research, surveyed more than 10,000 people across 10 major international cities for their views on city infrastructure, priorities for improvement and ambitions for future infrastructure.

Riyadh stood out in four areas: eagerness for private sector involvement in infrastructure development, the unaffordability of electricity, reliance on personal cars and taxis, and confidence in the city’s resilience.

Aligning to the Vision 2030, 78% of citizens responded in favour of more private sector involvement in the development of infrastructure. Globally this response was second only to Mumbai (82%).

Residents are frustrated by the cost of utility bills, with 75% stating electricity bills are unaffordable, they want to see more environmentally sustainable solutions to the city’s infrastructure challenges.

When it came to public transport, Riyadh citizens reported the lowest use of all cities surveyed — just 5% use buses as their primary mode of transport. Instead, the car is the clear transport mode of choice with 70% dependent on their own car and 17% on taxis to move around the city.

Where Riyadh came out on top was regarding resilience, with residents showing confidence in the city’s resilience against natural disasters, cyberattacks and terrorism.

Crucially, for the citizens of Riyadh, smarter, faster, better infrastructure is a team effort. Citizens want to have more say on infrastructure improvements earlier in the planning stage and 56% of Riyadh citizens are happy to share their personal data with relevant city agencies to help them improve city infrastructure or infrastructure services.

Ian Laski, President, AECOM Arabia said: “It’s clear that the people of Riyadh care about their infrastructure. Open to investment and innovation, with a young and engaged expanding population, people want to be consulted. The Riyadh authorities are well ahead in all but one of the cities surveyed regarding making it easy for citizens to respond through mobile channels, but still people are critical that this engagement is too late. Not only do people want their their opinions heard, they want them to matter and they want a say in the future of their city.

“Authorities should be pleased that citizens recognize the steps that are being made to improve the city’s transportation; 72% of citizens are happier than 12 months ago with the service provided by airports, while 60% note an improvement in roads and bridges. The next challenge will be to ensure systems like the Riyadh Metro are fully adopted. With the highest dependency on cars of any city surveyed, all eyes are now on Riyadh to see how the population’s behavior will change as new infrastructure opens to the public.”

Key Statistics

Feedback

40% of Riyadh citizens say that they have not had a chance to feedback on public transport services during the past year.

46% of Riyadh citizens feel that when they are asked for feedback about infrastructure, it is too late in the process for their voice to be heard or have an impact.

57% believe city planning authorities are making it easier for citizens to interact with them through social media

Utilities

Outages to water supply have been experienced, on average, by Riyadh respondents 2.2 times in the last year

43% of Riyadh citizens describe their water bill as unaffordable

75% of Riyadh citizens describe their electricity bill as unaffordable

40% of Riyadh respondents would be willing to pay higher taxes to fund improvements of infrastructure.

41% of Riyadh citizens would not be willing to pay higher fares for public transportation.

The private sector

78% agree that the private sector should be more involved in infrastructure development.

51% of Riyadh respondents think that changes in elected city officials often result in major changes to infrastructure policy.

46% believe that city officials take a short-term view of infrastructure planning.

32% state that large-scale transportation projects in Riyadh are usually delivered late.

Greener, smarter and better connected

63% regularly use mobile apps to stay current on the status of public transport.

43% of Riyadh respondents believe their city lags behind other city authorities when it comes to sustainability.

56% of citizens say they are happy to share their personal data with relevant city agencies to help improve infrastructure.

About this research

The Future of Infrastructure: Voice of the People report has been produced by AECOM in collaboration with Longitude, a world-class leader in quantitative and qualitative research. The report was compiled in two ways. First, Longitude conducted an online survey of more than 10,000 people across 10 major global cities including Hong Kong (1031 respondents), Mumbai (1088), Singapore (1109), Sydney (1096), London (1118), Riyadh (980), Chicago (1014), Los Angeles (1121), New York (1128), and Toronto (1065). Respondents were not compensated for their participation and AECOM was not identified as the research sponsor. Second, the firm conducted qualitative interviews with a range of senior figures in the global civil infrastructure industry where AECOM was identified to them as the research sponsor.

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

