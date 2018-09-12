AECOM : surpasses 2020 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions early and unveils new pledge for 2025

AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, announced
today a new commitment to further reduce its absolute greenhouse gas
(GHG) emissions by 20 percent by 2025, based on 2017 baseline levels.
Since 2016, the company has decreased its GHGs by 43 percent based on
its 2015 baseline levels, more than doubling its previously set 2020
target. This reduction was achieved by consolidating offices, leveraging
more energy efficient office spaces, decreasing the total number of
fleet vehicles and by adding higher efficiency vehicles.
“Building a more resilient and sustainable future is core to AECOM’s
mission as one of the world’s largest infrastructure services firms,”
said Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer.
“This commitment is expressed in the projects, counsel we deliver for
our clients, and in our efforts as a company to safeguard our
environment. Our ongoing initiative to reduce GHG emissions is
meaningful and the right thing to do as an industry leader to offset
climate change.”
AECOM’s newly-established target was calculated using an internationally
recognized, quantitatively supported, methodology known as
“science-based targets” (SBTs). It further aligns AECOM’s efforts with
the Paris Agreement, a landmark international agreement adopted in 2015
that was signed or ratified by 197 countries with the overall goal of
keeping the increase in global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius and
responded to the Inclusive Economic Growth Challenge of the Global
Climate Action Summit. AECOM’s sustainability and environment
executives, Claire Bonham-Carter, Jon Philipsborn, Bill Abolt and Darcy
Immerman, will participate in the Global Climate Action Summit taking
place Sept. 12-14th in San Francisco, California. AECOM is
devoted to accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy and
making ambitious GHG reduction targets to aid the transformation.
The effort to better manage the company’s carbon footprint is one of the
key highlights detailed in AECOM’s recently released 2017
Sustainability Report, Building
a More Resilient World, which illustrates the strength and holistic
scope of our resilience approach. It features AECOM projects and
partnerships that are promoting and ensuring sustainability across the
globe, including:
-
CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) – AECOM has partnered with
CDP over the past six years to analyze climate change data for
hundreds of cities and report on the ways urban centers are addressing
climate mitigation and adaptation
-
100 Resilient Cities – AECOM has supported over 30 cities in the 100
Resilient Cities network to develop their city resilience strategies
-
San Francisco, California – AECOM supported the city in the
development of their sea-level rise action plan
-
Melbourne, Australia – AECOM collaborated with Emergency Management
Victoria to develop a Community Resilience Framework for Emergency
Management
As a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council which is
dedicated to protecting the environment and strengthening the economy,
AECOM continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and
climate action with clients and partners around the world.
