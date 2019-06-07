AEG : Launches “Equality for All” in Support of Pride Month

To show its support for the gay rights movement and LGBT Pride Month, AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, #Stonewall50, with the release of a website and social media campaign “Equality For All.”

Launching today, the campaign encourages fans to visit aegworldwide.com/pride to learn about key historic milestones in the gay rights movement. Visitors can also show their support of the LGBTQ+ community by viewing and sharing the “We Stand Together” video and GIF via their social channels using the hashtags #EqualityForAll and #BetterAsOne.

Dan Beckerman, CEO and President of AEG, stated, “We proudly support and celebrate Pride Month and #EqualityForAll. At AEG, diversity and inclusion are foundational values that are imbedded in how we think, operate and act. We believe that everyone is unique and deserves to be recognized and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. We strive to make everyone feel welcome and supported at our company and at all of our events.”

AEG is committed to diversity and inclusion in all areas of its business as evidenced by the company’s 100 score on the 2019 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

