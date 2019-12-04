Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEG Presents : Elevates Debra Rathwell to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Veteran Executive Takes On Expanded Role Across Artist Development And Global Tour Strategy

AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and artist development, announced today that Debra Rathwell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent. The appointment was made by Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent for AEG Presents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005315/en/

AEG Presents elevates Debra Rathwell to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent. (Photo Credit: AEG Presents)

AEG Presents elevates Debra Rathwell to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent. (Photo Credit: AEG Presents)

“Debra continues to bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and deep relationships to our company as a whole, and our department specifically,” commented Gersh. “She has a fantastic vision for the global landscape and an unmatched commitment to her artists. She’s an integral part of our team, and I’m thrilled to announce this much-deserved promotion.”

A native of Canada, Rathwell began her career in the music business while a student at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, eventually leaving school to work full time in concert promotion. She moved to Montreal to work for legendary promoter Donald K Donald as VP of Concerts handling tours for Tina Turner, Genesis, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams, Leonard Cohen among others before joining Metropolitan Entertainment in New York City in 1994 where she ran the concert booking department.

Rathwell came to AEG as Senior Vice President in 2002 to open its New York office, and promotes tours for Elton John, Lorde, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, and JoJo Siwa, among others. She became SVP of the newly created Global Touring and Talent department in 2018. Rathwell will continue to be based in New York.

Said Rathwell: “I’ve been so privileged to be a part of the ongoing growth and success of AEG’s concert business since I arrived here in 2002. It’s continually inspiring to come to work every day surrounded by such talented artists and co-workers, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pSOMEC : Agreement for the acquisition of Pizza Group Srl
PU
01:15pWIENER BÖRSE : PTA-Adhoc Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces capital increase
PU
01:15pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Credit Suisse Confernce Presentation.120419
PU
01:11pIEX N : ABN Amro shuts down hundreds of ATMs due to explosive attacks
AQ
01:10pPELOTON INTERACTIVE : Christmas ad mocked as sexist
RE
01:10pINDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01:08pFDJ confirms the success of its IPO, with the full exercise of the over-allotment option
BU
01:08pPG&E nearing $13.5 billion deal with wildfire victims - BBG
RE
01:07pCUI Global Announces $5 Million share Repurchase Authorization
PR
01:07pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group