AEG Presents : Names Matthew Lazarus-Hall Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific

Expansion in the Region Includes Relocating Headquarters to Singapore, With New Developments and Partnerships in Bangkok, Seoul, Australia and China

AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, continues to expand its global footprint naming industry veteran Matthew Lazarus-Hall Senior Vice President, AEG Presents, Asia Pacific. The company has also announced it is establishing its regional headquarters in Singapore, marking another significant step in growth in the Pan-Asian region. The announcement was made today by Adam Wilkes, President & CEO, AEG Asia.

In the newly created position, as senior vice president, Lazarus-Hall will oversee all touring, festivals and sports for AEG Presents across the Pan-Asian region. He will report to Wilkes, who will now be based out of AEG’s new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

With over 25 years’ experience in live entertainment business, Lazarus-Hall has held numerous high-profile roles, including his consulting business - Uncommon Cord, that runs a number of major events in Australia where he also held the positions of CEO of Chugg Entertainment for 12 years and the CEO of Australia’s leading country music festival, CMC Rocks. Under Lazarus-Hall’s leadership, Chugg Entertainment was ranked the sixth biggest promoter in the world in 2010. He has promoted hundreds of concert tours and helped develop two long running festivals, Laneway and CMC Rocks. Prior to Chugg Entertainment, Lazarus-Hall held senior leadership roles at Ticketek, Australia’s largest ticketing agency, overseeing marquee events including the Sydney Olympic Games and the Rugby World Cup.

In addition, AEG has brought aboard two seasoned executives: Taylor Agisim as Vice President, Business Development and Ryan Sandilands, Vice President, Global Partnerships. Agisim, who re-joins AEG having worked for the company in Shanghai, China in 2011-2012 and was most recently with FLASH Entertainment in Abu Dhabi, UAE, will concentrate on further expanding AEG’s platform in Asia Pacific. Sandilands brings to AEG over 20 years of partnership experience through executive positions at Cirque du Soleil, Octagon, and the Women’s Tennis Association across both Europe and Asia.

“With decades of experience in promoting world-class entertainment in the APAC region, Matthew was the ideal executive to lead our growing team,” said Wilkes. “We are thrilled to welcome him, as well as Taylor and Ryan, into the AEG family.”

Continued Wilkes, “The move to Singapore is precipitated by our continued growth across Asia and Australia. It’s the epicenter of business in the region and establishing AEG’s roots in the city solidifies our commitment to our partners and our growing business.”

“AEG Presents has shown tremendous growth in other markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States and I could see the potential once they began developing in Asia and the Pacific region,” said Lazarus-Hall. “I look forward to working with Adam and the rest of the team as we explore all the new and exciting opportunities ahead.”

AEG’s expansion in the region has been marked by significant developments, partnerships and growth initiatives over the past two years, including: partnering with The Mall Group to develop two innovative entertainment and sports venues in Bangkok; partnering with CJ LiveCity to develop a state-of-the-art arena as part of an entertainment district in Seoul; joint venture with Frontier Touring, the leading concert and touring company in Australia and New Zealand; and entering into the tenth year managing China’s most successful arena, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. AEG Presents recently promoted the Ed Sheeran’s Asia tour, and is launching Shawn Mendes Asia tour in Seoul on September 25. Additionally, AEG will promote The NBA’s first-ever games in India, bringing the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers to Mumbai on October 4 and 5.

