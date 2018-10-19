AEG : and Pepperdine University Unveil Classroom and Educational Programming at STAPLES Center

Innovating to meet the demand for graduate and undergraduate level
educational offerings in the sports and entertainment industries, AEG
and Pepperdine University are proud to debut a branded classroom within
the iconic STAPLES Center, home to four professional sports franchises
and more than 250 events a year.
AEG and Pepperdine University executives cut the ribbon to officially open the university's classroom inside STAPLES Center.
“Pepperdine University is a world-class partner, and we’re proud to
unveil the Pepperdine University classroom inside STAPLES Center,” said
Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG. “The classroom is a
first-of-its-kind initiative for AEG. As we continue to grow our
relationship, we also look forward to cultivating the next generation of
sports and entertainment executives through this unique program we’ve
created for students in partnership with Pepperdine.”
The classroom will also give Pepperdine, a top-ranked university, a
strategic educational location in Los Angeles’ vibrant downtown business
community. Students enrolled in sports and entertainment-focused
programs will have the opportunity to use the classroom to gain hands-on
experience through a series of courses and events, including an AEG
"best-in-class" speaker series, as they are exposed to the inner
workings of one of the world's most successful arenas.
“The partnership with Pepperdine University highlights one of the many
ways STAPLES Center is leading in venue innovation,” said Lee Zeidman,
president of STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE. “We’re
proud to work alongside Pepperdine to create a classroom and offer a
unique learning experience to future sports and entertainment executives
in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and at the city’s center of sports
and entertainment.”
Pepperdine’s academic programming is being designed to give students
unprecedented access to the business acumen behind the world’s leading
sports and live entertainment company. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business
School launched an MBA concentration in entertainment, media, and sports
management this fall, complementing the University’s popular
undergraduate sport administration major and the LLM in entertainment,
media, and sports law at the Pepperdine School of Law. The
first-of-its-kind classroom, which has already been used as a location
for class sessions, guest lectures, and alumni events, is slated to
begin hosting regular academic programming in 2019.
“Pepperdine is proud to grow its presence in the heart of Downtown Los
Angeles and to offer world-class educational programs in sports and
entertainment management,” said Andrew K. Benton, president of
Pepperdine University. “As the exclusive education partner of STAPLES
Center, L.A. LIVE, and the LA Kings, we look forward to providing our
sports and entertainment students with a premier educational experience
that will uniquely prepare them to shape the future of their industries.”
The classroom was designed by the Pepperdine University Department of
Design and Construction and Integrated Marketing Communications in
partnership with global design, architecture, engineering, and planning
firm HOK, constructed by Environmental Contracting Corporation, and
features leading-edge technology by Toshiba. The multi-use space
features seating for up to 30 students in an academic setting and has a
capacity of 50 for events.
Photos from the classroom's official debut to the public can be found
here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xd2v57i357u6p8k/AADpNHoJAs72ii6n22Fm6B9ka?dl=0
