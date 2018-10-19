AEG : and Pepperdine University Unveil Classroom and Educational Programming at STAPLES Center

Innovating to meet the demand for graduate and undergraduate level educational offerings in the sports and entertainment industries, AEG and Pepperdine University are proud to debut a branded classroom within the iconic STAPLES Center, home to four professional sports franchises and more than 250 events a year.

“Pepperdine University is a world-class partner, and we’re proud to unveil the Pepperdine University classroom inside STAPLES Center,” said Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG. “The classroom is a first-of-its-kind initiative for AEG. As we continue to grow our relationship, we also look forward to cultivating the next generation of sports and entertainment executives through this unique program we’ve created for students in partnership with Pepperdine.”

The classroom will also give Pepperdine, a top-ranked university, a strategic educational location in Los Angeles’ vibrant downtown business community. Students enrolled in sports and entertainment-focused programs will have the opportunity to use the classroom to gain hands-on experience through a series of courses and events, including an AEG "best-in-class" speaker series, as they are exposed to the inner workings of one of the world's most successful arenas.

“The partnership with Pepperdine University highlights one of the many ways STAPLES Center is leading in venue innovation,” said Lee Zeidman, president of STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE. “We’re proud to work alongside Pepperdine to create a classroom and offer a unique learning experience to future sports and entertainment executives in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and at the city’s center of sports and entertainment.”

Pepperdine’s academic programming is being designed to give students unprecedented access to the business acumen behind the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School launched an MBA concentration in entertainment, media, and sports management this fall, complementing the University’s popular undergraduate sport administration major and the LLM in entertainment, media, and sports law at the Pepperdine School of Law. The first-of-its-kind classroom, which has already been used as a location for class sessions, guest lectures, and alumni events, is slated to begin hosting regular academic programming in 2019.

“Pepperdine is proud to grow its presence in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles and to offer world-class educational programs in sports and entertainment management,” said Andrew K. Benton, president of Pepperdine University. “As the exclusive education partner of STAPLES Center, L.A. LIVE, and the LA Kings, we look forward to providing our sports and entertainment students with a premier educational experience that will uniquely prepare them to shape the future of their industries.”

The classroom was designed by the Pepperdine University Department of Design and Construction and Integrated Marketing Communications in partnership with global design, architecture, engineering, and planning firm HOK, constructed by Environmental Contracting Corporation, and features leading-edge technology by Toshiba. The multi-use space features seating for up to 30 students in an academic setting and has a capacity of 50 for events.

