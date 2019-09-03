AEG : and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Sign Multi-Year Extension for Emmy® Awards to Remain at L.A. LIVE's Microsoft Theater

Continuing their successful partnership, AEG and the Television Academy have signed a new multi-year agreement to continue hosting the Emmy® Awards ceremony at L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Theater. Additionally, the Academy’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards will continue to take place the weekend prior to the Emmys at Microsoft Theater as they have since 2008. The 71st Emmy Awards national telecast is scheduled for Sunday, September 22nd, on FOX 8ET/5PT.

Under the multi-faceted agreement, the Television Academy will continue to use the L.A. LIVE campus for complementary supporting activities including the Governors Ball, the Media Center and affiliated receptions at such venues as STAPLES Center, the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Hotels, restaurants and hospitality sites, etc. The upcoming 2019 Governors Ball will be returning to the L.A. LIVE Event Deck while the Media Center will be hosted at the JW Marriott Conference Center.

“We are proud that the Emmy Awards will continue to be one of L.A. LIVE’s anchor tenants for many more years,” said Lee Zeidman, President Microsoft Theater, STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE. “We have always enjoyed a strong relationship with the Television Academy’s leadership, who have been great partners. Microsoft Theater and the L.A. LIVE campus offer unique amenities and support for shows like the Emmys which require a variety of event spaces for their important night. We are thrilled to continue to work closely with the Academy to make these Emmy weekends some of the most anticipated events on the calendar.”

“We are thrilled to extend our agreement to make the L.A. LIVE campus and Microsoft Theater home of the Emmy Awards,” said Maury McIntyre, President, Television Academy. “Having the ability to host so many of our members for multiple events at one site is what makes L.A. LIVE the perfect location to celebrate our industry.”

About AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com. strong

About L.A. LIVE:

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to STAPLES Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Microsoft Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (featuring The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the GRAMMY Museum, the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com

About the Television Academy:

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. Through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation, it strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space. And it celebrates those who have excelled by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize the Primetime Emmy Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

