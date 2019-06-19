AEG :'s Vice President of Energy and Environment John Marler Named to Green Sports Alliance Board of Directors

AEG, the world leading sports and live entertainment company announced today that its vice president of energy and environment, John Marler, will join the Board of Directors of the Green Sports Alliance (GSA). The Green Sports Alliance is the leader in leveraging the market influence of sports to promote environmentally sustainable practices.

“I am honored to represent AEG, a founding partner of the Green Sports Alliance, as a member of the board to further GSA’s mission of leveraging the power of sports to protect the environment,” said Marler. “I look forward to working with the other distinguished directors to further the impact of sustainable practices within the sports industry to address global environmental issues.”

Under Marler’s leadership, AEG recently adopted a new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal to achieve zero emissions by 2050, based on the 2018 Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The company also recently pledged its support to the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action Framework through its various sports entities: LA Kings, LA Galaxy, Eisbären Berlin and Ontario Reign, Amgen Tour of California – California’s premier bike race on the UCI World Tour and USA Cycling Professional Tour – and AEG Rugby.

“John brings a wealth of experience from a large international portfolio of industry leading sports and entertainment venues and we are thrilled to have him as the newest member of our Board,” said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of the Green Sports Alliance. “From the very beginning, AEG has been a strong supporter of the Green Sports Alliance and industry leader in establishing groundbreaking sustainability initiatives and we look forward to working together to advance our industry and use the cultural and market influence of sports to drive a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

In his current role as vice president of energy and environment, Marler oversees AEG’s industry-leading corporate sustainability program, AEG 1EARTH, as well as AEG Energy Services, AEG’s corporate energy management program. Prior to joining AEG in 2013, Marler focused on renewable and alternative energy contracts and smart grid research and development at Southern California Edison. Prior to joining the Edison team, Marler practiced law for four years as an attorney in New York, where he focused on commercial litigation and business transactions. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of GRID Alternatives Greater Los Angeles.

About the Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Alliance inspires sports leagues, teams, venues, their partners and millions of fans to embrace renewable energy, healthy food, recycling, water efficiency, safer chemicals and other environmentally preferable practices. Alliance members represent nearly 400 sports teams and venues from 20 sports leagues in 14 countries.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

