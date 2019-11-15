Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Applauds House Vote to Reauthorize the Ex-Im Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:00pm EST

Washington, D.C. - Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) President Dennis Slater issued the following statement in support of the bipartisan passage of H.R. 4863, which reauthorizes the U.S. Export-Import Bank:

'Exports are imperative to equipment manufacturers and to a robust U.S. economy,' said Dennis Slater, President of AEM. 'With about 30 percent of equipment made in the U.S. destined for export, it's important to our industry to help facilitate trade and ensure a level playing field in the global marketplace. The Ex-Im Bank helps do that by securing credit and export assistance for equipment manufacturers so that they can export more of their products globally. We now urge the U.S. Senate keep the momentum going by swiftly voting in favor of the Ex-Im Bank's reauthorization. By doing so, they will help keep our industry vibrant and the support our industry's 1.3 million men and women.'

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 235-184 in favor of the bill. The Export-Import Bank is especially important to small and medium-sized businesses, which account for nearly 90 percent of the Bank's transactions. The bill also renames the bank to the 'Export Finance Agency.'

###

AEM is the North American-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 1.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $159 billion to the economy every year.

Media Contact:
Katrina Bishop (AEM)
202-285-6224
kbishop@aem.org

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 19:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. regulator rethinking changes to whistleblower program after backlash - sources
RE
03:29pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:27pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:26pOklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson payout in opioid case to $465 million
RE
03:26pWeWork faces U.S. SEC inquiry over possible rule violations - Bloomberg
RE
03:25pNew York Fed Adds $68.343 Billion -- Update
DJ
03:24pBMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
AQ
03:20pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : USDA Announces its Intent to Ensure Adequate Sugar Supply
PU
03:19pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
03:17pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
4HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group