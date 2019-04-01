Log in
AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Brings Advocacy Message to the White House

04/01/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

As part of AEM's ongoing engagement with the Trump administration, AEM officers and staff met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss how to work together to advance pro-manufacturing policies. The Vice President highlighted the fact that the administration has cut 12 federal regulations for every new federal rule put on the books, and emphasized President Trump's commitment to rebuilding our nation's infrastructure and ensuring that we have the best workforce in the world. The Vice President also touched on taxes, the 2018 Farm Bill, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

AEM Chair John Lagemann (Deere & Co.) expressed the industry's strong support for the administration's efforts to address China's unfair trade practices, outlined the long-term negative impact of Section 232 and Section 301 tariffson the equipment manufacturing industry, and urged the administration to conclude a trade deal with China as soon as possible.

AEM extended an open invitation to the Vice President to visit equipment manufacturing companies as he travels across the country, and hopes to welcome him at one or more facilities in the near future.

Later that day Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) hosted a call between AEM directors and President Trump. The President wanted to know how equipment manufacturers are doing and what he can do to make the U.S. business climate more competitive, and to provide an update on his administration's negotiations with China. AEM directors touched on the state of the industry and shared their perspectives on a range of issues.

AEM member companies will have another opportunity to advocate on behalf of the industry during AEM's annual I Make America fly-in on Sept. 18-20. This is our industry's opportunity to educate elected officials about the importance of equipment manufacturers to the U.S. economy and discuss key policy priorities.

The industry's advocacy activities are not limited to the fly-in. AEM's Advocacy Team works with member companies throughout the year to organize and execute Advocacy Days. Congress is always considering many issues that affect the equipment manufacturing industry, and we need your help to make sure lawmakers hear from equipment manufacturers. If any member company is interested in their own Advocacy Day in Washington, please contact Kip Eideberg at keideberg@aem.org.

Subscribe to the AEM Industry Advisorfor more AEM news and updates.

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 16:01:09 UTC
