AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Continues to Lead on Policy Issues in Canada

04/08/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Food held an emergency meeting last week on China's ban on Canadian canola export sales.

The Committee hearing was attended by all major agriculture stakeholders, including AEM, given the broad implications of the ban.

While farmers have purchased most of their crop inputs for the coming season, it is anticipated that acres seeded could drop by 10 percent, from the 22.5 million acres harvested in 2018. The implications across the value chain are far reaching and will have a negative economic impact on both producers and equipment manufacturers.

Click here to watch the hearing.

AEM's Alex Russ also spoke at the Associated Equipment Dealers' Parliament Hill Day in Ottawa. The discussion covered the ongoing ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs, China 301 tariffs and the threat of Section 232 auto and auto-parts tariffs, issues negatively impacting our industry on both sides of the border.

For more information about AEM's advocacy work in Canada contact Alex Russ at aruss@aem.org.

Subscribe to the AEM Industry Advisorfor more AEM news and updates.

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:07:04 UTC
